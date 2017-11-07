Chris Christie Feuds With Voter Outside Polling Place

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will not go quietly.

The outgoing governor got into a spat with a voter outside a polling place on Election Day in the Garden State after she asked why he did not merge Mendham Township and Mendham Borough during his eight years in office.

Things quickly escalated after Christie, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016, told the Mendham Township resident he did not have the authority to merge the two.

"You’re so frustrated, and you know what the easiest thing in the world, the easiest thing in the world, is to stand where you stand and stand on the sidelines and critique," Christie said.

He then told the woman he didn't think she would not run for office to address the issue because it's "too hard."

"That's the joy of public service. It's serving folks like you that really is such a unique joy," he added.

Christie’s poll numbers have plummeted since his commanding re-election win in 2013. A Quinnipiac University poll released late last month found just 15 percent of New Jersey residents have a favorable view of the governor.

His unpopularity is weighing heavy on Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno’s bid to become the state’s next governor. She trails Democrat Phil Murphy by double digits in most polls.