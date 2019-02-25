Chris Evans is having a great Oscars... for someone not nominated in any category

Chris Evans didn't bring his "Captain America" shield to the Academy Awards — but he still managed to play the hero.

The Marvel star leapt from his seat to help his seat neighbor Regina King climb the stairs to the podium to accept her best supporting actress Oscar for "If Beale Street Could Talk" when she struggled with the train of her dress. The chivalrous gesture elicited plenty of swooning on social media.

"The only way the internet could be more turned on by Chris Evans rn would be if he was tweeting about politics with his dog by his side while helping Regina King on stage," gushed one tweeter.

But it was also a sequel of sorts. Evans also helped Betty White up to the podium at the 2015 People's Choice Awards.