Chris Hazencomb

Day, 54, was a country music fan, the father of four adult children and grandfather of two. He moved to Las Vegas three years ago after having raised a family in Corona, California.

Day was described as a "great family man" and a "fun-loving boy" by his father, Thomas Day Sr.

The elder Day said he learned of his son's death when he got a frantic phone call from his grandchildren.

"They were standing right there, and they said he and another young man there both took a bullet in the head," he told The Associated Press. "Everybody started running for cover, and the guy kept shooting."