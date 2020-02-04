Chris Matthews on Iowa’s results issues: If you want it first, do it right

'Wake-up call': Iowa caucus disinformation serves as warning about 2020 election Tech companies and election officials spent the past three years working to address the vulnerabilities that allowed Russia to promote disinformation and sow political divisions ahead of the 2016 election. On Tuesday night, though, it didn’t take foreign interference to highlight the persistent vulnerabilities around the 2020 election. Americans proved perfectly capable of spreading disinformation on their own. “This might be a great wake-up call,” said Alex Stamos, the director of the Stanford Internet Observatory, former head of security at Facebook and an NBC cybersecurity analyst. “If it turns out that this disaster has very little long-term effect on the primary, it's a great demonstration of what could go wrong on election night.” One day after Americans cast their first votes in the election cycle, conspiracy theories, delayed election results and political opportunism intermingled online to create what disinformation researchers warn could be a harbinger of a self-inflicted worst-case scenario for the 2020 election. Read the story. Share this -







Ex-Obama campaign manager: 'Those that did poorly are not going to pay the price' David Plouffe, a former campaign manager for Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, said Tuesday that the caucus results delay only adds to the questions about the Democratic process in Iowa, adding that the lack of results will affect the momentum of both the winning and losing candidates. “I think there are already a lot of questions building about the caucuses," Plouffe told MSNBC. "Obviously I have personal experience with the caucuses, I was an Iowa Democratic employee. I think there’s a lot of positives to them, but it’s hard to argue now because we've had cycle after cycle where there are issues.” Plouffe added, “I don’t know how materially it changes the race, but I do think those that did well in Iowa aren’t going to get the full measure, the momentum bounce, and Iowa's much more about momentum than delegates. And those that did poorly are not going to pay the price.” Share this -







Buttigieg still using v-word despite no official results On the campaign trail Tuesday in New Hampshire, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg continued to use the v-word to describe his showing in Iowa on Monday — even though the Iowa Democratic Party won't be releasing any results for another couple of hours. "We are still waiting on some math, but one thing we know is that we are arriving with the momentum in the 2020 presidential campaign right now, and we had a victorious night in Iowa that shocked the pundits and will compel us to victory." On Monday, he was among several candidates to deliver victory-like speeches once it became clear the caucus results wouldn't materialize before the end of the night. The others included Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Share this -







Caucus chaos sparks fresh calls for an end to Iowa's leadoff status WASHINGTON — Iowa Democrats woke up Tuesday worrying that they might have been first for the last time. The Iowa Democratic Party’s inability to declare a caucus winner Monday night added fresh fuel to calls from Democrats in other states for the order of the primary process to be reconsidered, potentially leaving the future of Iowa's coveted first-in-the-nation status in greater jeopardy than ever before. Although toying with the idea of reordering the presidential nominating calendar is a perennial political tradition, the voices this cycle arguing to strip Iowa of its kickoff slot were already louder and more impassioned, saying that the honored position on the calendar should go to a more diverse state — and one that did not adhere to the caucus system. The chaos that began Monday night appeared to give ammunition to those critics. Read more here. Share this -







Company behind Iowa results app expresses 'regret' over glitches We sincerely regret the delay in the reporting of the results of last night’s Iowa caucuses and the uncertainty it has caused to the candidates, their campaigns, and Democratic caucus-goers. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020 We will apply the lessons learned in the future, and have already corrected the underlying technology issue. We take these issues very seriously, and are committed to improving and evolving to support the Democratic Party’s goal of modernizing its election processes. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Warren on Iowa Dems' plan to release more than half of data: 'I just don't understand what that means' Responding to the Iowa Democratic Party's announcement that it plans to release "more than 50 percent" of the caucus results late Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Elizabeth Warren told NBC News "they ought to get it together and release all of the data." "That's what we need," Warren, D-Mass., said. "They should get all of the data. We're doing what we can to help and are calling on the other campaigns to do the same." "I just don't understand what that means to release half of the data.," Warren said. Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman, told the campaigns during a call on Tuesday that the party expects more than 50 percent of all results by 5 p.m. ET. Price gave no timeline on when full results would come, but assured the campaigns repeatedly that they “have a process in place.” Share this -





