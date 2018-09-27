Chris Wallace on Fox News calls Ford's account 'extremely credible'

Fox News has had wall-to-wall coverage of Ford's testimony, featuring a panel of hosts and contributors.

During the first break, Chris Wallace, anchor of "Fox News Sunday," called Ford's reading of her prepared statement "extremely emotional, extremely raw and extremely credible."

Martha MacCallum, anchor of FNC's "The Story," said she felt that Republicans cannot feel that the hearing has gone well for them, noting that the format of having a lawyer ask questions in between questions from Democratic senators did not seem to be working.

"You have to believe that the Republican senators right now are asking themselves whether this was a good idea," MacCallum said.