Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in tribute to health care workers battling coronavirus

Condé Nast to begin furloughs, slash some salaries by 20 percent Condé Nast is the latest media company to reduce costs by slashing salaries, implementing furloughs and reducing staff. Anyone with an annual salary above $100,000 will see a temporary reduction of between 10-20 percent, from May through September, CEO Roger Lynch said in a memo to staff on Monday. Lynch said he would take a 50 percent cut to his own base salary. The news was first reported by The Daily Beast. Some staff will only work three to four days a week, and Lynch said the company is looking to cut some staff. The publishing giant, which houses such titles such as Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler and Vanity Fair, is widely dependent on ad revenue from luxury goods and travel category advertising.







New York City mayor stands by decision to keep schools closed after rift with governor New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he stands by his announcement that city schools will not open for the rest of the year, even though New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the decision is not the mayor's to make. "Everyone says keep the schools closed. I literally don't hear any voice saying we need to open these schools in the middle of so much insecurity," de Blasio said. "I don't hear anyone saying, 'oh don't worry.'" Over the weekend Cuomo said it was only the mayor's "opinion" that the city should keep schools closed until fall, and that in this instance Cuomo holds the authority on the issue. The school district serves over 1.1 million students in 1,800 schools. De Blasio has said that he and the governor's office, which have a reputation of clashing, have mostly been "absolutely on the same page" throughout the coronavirus crisis. He also reported Monday that hospital admissions, people in ICUs with COVID-19, and the amount of people who tested positive for the virus between Friday to Saturday were all down in the city. He praised New Yorkers for following social distancing directions and urged them to continue, telling them they were on the "most important team you will ever be a part of in your whole life right now."







Endometriosis patients grapple with canceled operations PeopleImages / Getty Images For years, Alexandra Clem struggled with severe pelvic pain, migraines and a heavy menstrual cycle without understanding why. It wasn't until last summer when she was diagnosed with endometriosis and learned that would need to have surgery to treat it. Clem, 24, was gearing up for a second operation March 17, but it was canceled just a day before because her surgeon was being tested for the coronavirus. "Having my surgery canceled was absolutely devastating," Clem said in an email. "While endometriosis surgery is considered elective, many others like me do not feel that this surgery is 'optional.'" Clem and an untold number of other women in the U.S. had operations scheduled to treat endometriosis that were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.







Ohio governor and chief medical officer inspire 'Laverne & Shirley' themed cartoon Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his chief medical officer, Amy Acton, whose daily coronavirus briefings have become must-see TV in the Buckeye state, are now starring in their own cartoon. Inspired by the iconic opening scene and theme song from the classic "Laverne & Shirley" sitcom, local ad man Dave Stofka has created a cartoon tribute to DeWine and Acton. Both have been praised for taking early and decisive action to keep the coronavirus from spreading.







Photos: London's black cabs pressed into service as funeral cars The horse-drawn funeral carriage of Anne Pauline Pope is followed by one of London's black cabs. Some undertakers have withdrawn limousines from use because of the risk of infection inside vehicles. London's taxis offer the protection of privacy glass separating drivers from passengers. Noir Taxi Taxi drivers pose outside of All Saints Church in Blackheath. Noir Taxi







Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020 A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama announced support Monday for making it easier for people to register to vote and cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voting initiative, says Americans should have greater access to voting by mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration. The announcement follows last week's primary election in Wisconsin, where thousands of people waited hours in line — without protective gear and in defiance of orders to stay home — after the state Supreme Court overturned the governor's order to postpone the vote as more than a dozen other states have done because of the pandemic. Thousands of other Wisconsin voters, unwilling to risk their health, stayed home. When We All Vote's announcement also comes amid vociferous opposition by President Donald Trump to mail-in voting. Read the full story here.







Pelosi, Schumer say they're not backing down on coronavirus relief demands House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that they would not back down from their demands over an interim coronavirus relief bill in Congress, continuing a standoff with Republicans on the additional aid. In a joint statement, the pair of Democratic leaders said the measure must include money for hospitals and states, support for families who rely on food stamps and aid to small businesses that they say are currently excluded from a government program. "Small businesses, hospitals, frontline workers and state and local governments across the country are struggling to keep up with this national crisis. They need more help from the federal government and they need it fast – our nurses, doctors and health care workers need it as much as anyone else," they said. The funding included in the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last month, which was the third installment of coronavirus relief from Congress, "will not be enough to cover the tremendous need," they said. Read the full story here.







U.S. Navy sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19 complications The sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam on April 9 died of complications related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to the U.S. Navy. The sailor, whose named is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors, the Navy said in a statement.






