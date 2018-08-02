And some thoughts from Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S attorney for eastern district of Virginia and NBC News analyst, on the trial brief filed by Mueller’s team overnight:

“The government believes that the judge has improperly prohibited them from introducing certain evidence at trial, to demonstrate that Manafort intentionally filed false tax returns. Remember, that burden is on the government and it must show specific intent. That’s a high burden. So, the government did some research and is presenting the judge with a bunch of cases that say it would not be error for him to permit the photographs of Manafort’s luxury items and large expenditures to be put before the jury.

“Note that the cases the government references generally say it is not an ‘abuse of discretion’ for a judge to permit such evidence to be introduced. This is where they think the judge is wrong in ruling that the evidence they want to use is essentially more prejudicial than probative — the heart of rule 403 of the federal rules of evidence. The judge is wrong to keep such evidence out, and well within his discretion — so these cases say — to permit the government to introduce it.

“The trial brief is an attempt by the government to get the judge to change his mind. I will say this about Ellis — I have seen him reconsider his own rulings during trial. The judge could change his mind, so this is worth a shot by the government. I have occasionally done this in the middle of trial where I think a judge is misinterpreting a rule of evidence or a rule of procedure.”