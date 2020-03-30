Two large health insurers waive coronavirus treatment costs Health insurers Cigna and Humana are now waiving patient cost-sharing on all treatment for coronavirus, including hospitalizations and ambulance transfers, for their insured members and employer plans. “Our customers with COVID-19 should focus on fighting this virus and preventing its spread,” said David Cordani, Cigna president and CEO, in a statement, adding “while our customers focus on regaining their health, we have their backs.” The insurers said the waiver applies to all medical costs related to the treatment of coronavirus, including FDA-approved medications and vaccines when they become available. They will apply to their privately insured individual and groups plans, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members. Read the full story. Share this -







Hand sanitizer and thermometers ready at entrance to Wuhan mall Staff members of a shopping mall in Wuhan, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, hold disinfectant gel and a thermometer at the entrance on Monday. Aly Song / Reuters






