Cipollone delivers last defense presentation: 'I think we've made our case' White House counsel Pat Cipollone began the last presentation of the Trump defense team by telling senators, "I think we've made our case." "All you need in this case is the Constitution and your common sense," Cipollone said. "You know what the right answer is in your heart. You know what the right answer is for your country. You know what the right answer is for the American people," he added. Cipollone, whose presentation lasted only about 10 minutes, then played a video of several members of the House who spoke during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998 — including Rep. Jerry Nadler and then-Rep. Chuck Schumer, both New York Democrats. Cipollone then wrapped up his remarks. "This should end now, as quickly as possible," he said. Cipollone uses 'prophetic' video of Democrats arguing against impeachment Jan. 28, 2020 03:11







Poll: Three-quarters of voters say witnesses should testify New Quinnipiac poll:



Registered voters say 75–20% that witnesses should be allowed to testify in the impeachment trial



Support for witness testimony includes 49% of Republicans, 95% of Democrats, and 75% of independents. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 28, 2020







McConnell concludes Tuesday's trial by laying out Q&A rules The White House defense team used just under 10 hours to give their defense. McConnell then said that a deal has been made on the Q+A period of the trial, which will include: WEDNESDAY: At 1 p.m, 8 hours alternating between majority and minority sides.

THURSDAY: Up to 8 hours alternating between sides for up to eight hours.

Chief Justice Roberts said he will go with the 1999 precedent of giving 5 minutes per response.







Schiff rejects Sekulow claim that Bolton allegations are irrelevant Schiff, responding to an argument Sekulow made that Bolton's claims about Trump and Ukraine are inadmissible, said, "Once again, the president's team, in only a way they could, have further made the case for calling John Bolton." Earlier Tuesday, Sekulow dismissed Bolton's claim that Trump had admitted to tying Ukraine aid to the Biden investigation, an assertion made in an unpublished manuscript by Bolton as reported by The New York Times on Sunday, saying the claims were inadmissible at trial. "Are you going to allow proceedings on impeachment to go from a New York Times report about someone that says what they hear is in a manuscript?" Sekulow said. "Is that where we are? I don't think so. I hope not." Schiff also responded to Sekulow's argument that the issues surrounding Ukraine are merely due to a policy disagreement. "I suppose that's the difference: Americans don't believe as a matter of policy the president should be able to behave as corruptly as he chooses," Schiff said. He added that "there's a subtext here which is essentially the president's defense team saying, yes, he's guilty, we know he's guilty, and we have to fall back on the fallback of all time, which is, 'So what?'" Sekulow criticizes the use of 'unsourced' report on Bolton's book Jan. 28, 2020 01:14







GOP Sen. Braun on Trump's conduct: 'We knew what we were getting' Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., during a brief break in the trial, said of Trump's behavior: Well, this is what we signed up for. "I've been a Trump supporter for the agenda," Braun, who was elected in 2018, told NBC News. "I've come here to work on health care, I was one of the first guys to join the Climate Caucus. I think it's a big deal." "When it comes to the president's behavior and style, we knew what we were getting here," he added, saying Trump was elected to shake up the establishment. It's an interesting argument to make as the president faces impeachment over his behavior, pushing Ukraine to probe the Bidens and Democrats as he withheld aid and an official White House visit to the country's president. Democrats alleged he abused his power and obstructed Congress' investigation. Braun on Trump's behavior: 'We knew what we were getting there' Jan. 28, 2020 00:59







More on the view from the White House ... Dershowitz and Trump spoke today Alan Dershowitz tells NBC News that Trump called him this morning and they had a long talk. Without getting into specifics, he indicated the president was pleased with his presentation. Dershowitz himself thought things went okay yesterday but emphasized the Middle East peace plan announcement (the reason why he was at the White House today) was more a priority. View from the West Wing There's less confidence than before the Bolton book revelations that this trial will end this week; a senior administration official still thinks there's a "strong chance" it happens but acknowledges everyone is watching for the Senate Q&A to determine more. On the upcoming Senate Q&A A source close to the defense team says preparations are happening for a "variety of questions" from Democrat side that they think will be "largely predictable," but acknowledges those questions could still contain curveballs, so lawyers want to prep to make sure they can address them factually. The source says that on the Republican side, the questions will likely aim to provide greater clarity on "areas of interest" that senators have talked about privately. John Kelly on Bolton An administration official aimed to downplay the comments made by John Kelly about John Bolton, telling NBC News: "We don't even know exactly what Bolton said. John Kelly doesn't know what Bolton said." More on that here.






