Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis calls for protesters to be constructive I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness. Justice has, indeed, been denied for far too long. Rioting, looting, and burning is not the way. Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive. https://t.co/YbB14dgzr9 — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 30, 2020







At least 13 Philadelphia officers injured PHILADELPHIA — Authorities in Philadelphia say at least 13 police officers have been injured amid incidents of arson and store break-ins during the city's downtown protests. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says at least four police vehicles were set ablaze and other fires were set throughout downtown Saturday afternoon. Protesters smashed windows and stole merchandise from stores as police tried to worked to corral the crowd, which Outlaw estimates numbered about 3,000. Protesters also sprayed graffiti on a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, tried to topple it and set a fire at its base. Rizzo was Philadelphia's mayor from 1972 to 1980 and was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities. Authorities in Philadelphia have ordered a citywide curfew has been implemented from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.







Curfews go into effect in cities around the country Curfews have been instituted around the country on Saturday as mass demonstrations broke out nationwide and cities attempt to get ahead of unrest. Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester, and Miami Dade County are all under curfew Saturday night. Read the full rundown of cities and counties under curfews and when they start here.







At 8 p.m. in Minneapolis, protesters receive a smartphone warning NBC News' Micah Grimes is in Minneapolis, where people at the city's ongoing protests received a warning on their smartphones: the city's curfew has begun. Everyone at this big protest just received this emergency alert ahead of the curfew that's about to start. pic.twitter.com/s63Q6dhFd7 — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) May 31, 2020







Washington, Texas activate National Guard Governors in Washington and Texas have activated their respective National Guard units to help control protests. "Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated," Gov. Greg Abbott said in announcing the move Saturday night. Gov. Jay Inslee said that 200 members of the Washington National Guard had been sent to Seattle to help manage crowds and protect against property damage. "They will be unarmed and assist with infrastructure protection and crowd movement," Inslee said. "They will only be utilized if absolutely necessary and we appreciate their efforts to help in this important work."







Two NYPD vehicles appear to hit protesters Two NYPD vehicles appeared to hit protesters Saturday night. Multiple videos uploaded to Twitter showed people placing a metal barrier in front of one NYPD SUV that had come to a stop in an unidentified street. Another vehicle then pulls up and slows down. When protesters began banging on the second vehicle, it accelerated, pushing numerous people in the crowd with it. The first vehicle then also pushed protesters forward. It was unclear if there were any injuries. Wtf!!! #BlacklivesMaters #brooklynprotest pic.twitter.com/S1oet8JC0x — Pierre Garapon (@pgarapon) May 31, 2020







LAPD mobilizes entire department UPDATE: In a rare move, the LAPD has mobilized the entire department meaning basically all in, days off cancelled, two shifts, placement of detectives, special units out in the field to get as many cops on the street as possible. They are responding only to priority calls. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) May 31, 2020







Los Angeles shuts down COVID testing centers due to protests Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Saturday that all of the city's COVID-19 testing centers were closed as of 3 p.m. local time. Garcetti also said that the city would be under curfew from 8 p.m. till 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Protests in the city were already underway on Saturday as buses were overtaken and multiple police cars were set on fire in the city's 4th day of protests. JUST IN: @MayorOfLA says all local COVID-19 testing centers were closed at 3 p.m. due to unrest. https://t.co/Gc6FzwbvJI — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 30, 2020







Cities across the U.S. hold protests, rallies and vigils






