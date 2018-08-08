Feedback

McCaskill, Hawley draw early battle lines in key Senate race

And they're off!

Not that Claire McCaskill and Josh Hawley weren't facing off against each other already, but last night's results made the match up official.

It also gave us a good sense of the early battle lines in this race, which promises to be one of the most hotly contested and closely watched of this midterm cycle.

A few takeaways from the candidates this week:

Hawley's gameplan is to keep hitting McCaskill

Much of Hawley's pitch during his primary night event Tuesday night was to paint Senator McCaskill as elitist, entrenched in DC, out of step with her conservative constituents, and "reflexively" in line with Democratic leadership.

When NBC News asked if he's "reflexively" in line with President Trump, who endorsed his campaign and has fundraised for him, Hawley replied that he will put his constituents first.

Throughout his conversation with reporters, Hawley flipped every question to a referendum on McCaskill for siding with Democrats instead of Trump and Missouri.

This is a state Trump won by more than 18 points, so Hawley is relying on that partisan message to keep the Trump coalition together. But Hawley may have a tough needle to thread while dealing with the administrations tariffs, which could be problematic to the state's agricultural sector.

Democrats happy with primary turnout

A flood of Democratic primary voters went to the polls on Tuesday in what Democrats believe could be a good sign about the party's enthusiasm.

More than 600,000 Democratic primary voters cast their ballots this year, compared to 320,000 in the 2016 Missouri Senate primary and 289,000 in the 2012 Missouri Senate primary.

Republicans also came out in force, but basically matched their 2016 turnout. So the big trend upward in Democratic turnout is notable here.

On the phone this morning with reporters, McCaskill saw that as a sign of good things to come: "I feel really good about enthusiasm on the ground" and that Missourians paying "really close attention...will ultimately benefit our side of the equation."

The Kavanaugh Supreme Court vote will resonate here

The upcoming Supreme Court vote puts Democrats from Trump country in a tough spot, something McCaskill admitted when she told reporters it's not a "political winner" of an issue for her.

McCaskill wants to make this race about healthcare (and opioids and drug pricing), but that also plays right into the Supreme Court debate that Hawley is itching to have.

Voters at Hawley's campaign headquarters on primary night all said that the Court is a big issue, and while that's from a pretty partisan sample, McCaskill won't be able to win Missouri with just Democratic support.

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Republicans have little shot of forcing indicted congressman off ballot

Wednesday's insider trading indictment against New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins may cast uncertainty on his reelection bid, but it seems like Republicans have few options of forcing him off of the ballot. 

Collins is running in a heavily-Republican district, which could protect him from retribution at the ballot box. But even if the GOP wanted to cut and run, there's little the party can do to force him out. 

There's nothing in state law that could kick Collins off the ballot unless he agreed to step aside, even if he's convicted before November's election. 

And there are only three ways to be removed from the ballot — death, disqualification and declination. 

Disqualification only counts for things like residency and age requirements, not criminal charges or convictions. And declination, the candidate declining to run, faces a handful of deadlines which have mostly already passed. 

The one loophole is if the party can find another public office for him to be nominated for, he could accept that nomination and step down as the party's congressional nominee. But that's extremely unlikely, both because most filing deadlines are passed and Collins would have to agree to step down in favor of that lesser position. 

If that long-shot scenario were to play out — the GOP finding a spot on the ballot for Collins and the congressman agreeing to step aside — the state party would have the power to nominate a replacement. 

The bottom line is that while it's theoretically possible for Collins to be removed from the ballot, it would require convincing Collins to step aside and finding some local landing spot where the filing deadline hasn't passed. 

Ben Kamisar

Michigan district poised to get two congresswoman in one night

Rashida Tlaib is likely to become the first Muslim woman in Congress with her victory in Tuesday's 13th Congressional District primary, but voters might have put up a speed-bump on her path to Congress. 

Tlaib won the primary in the heavily Democratic district that had been represented for decades by Democratic Rep. John Conyers until his resignation last year amid accusations of sexual harassment. With no Republicans on the ballot in the fall, she's a virtual lock to win the two-year term in November and join Congress in January.

But because Conyers vacated his seat, voters on Tuesday also had to pick a candidate to serve from Election Day until the end of 2018 in a special primary. 

That's where things get interesting. 

Detroit City council President Brenda Jones, who finished second in the regular primary, leads Tlaib by a narrow margin in the special election primary. And the race still hasn't been called. 

So if those results hold, Jones will be poised to serve less than two months in Congress before turning over the seat to Tliab in January, since there's no Republican in that race either. 

This kind of outcome is rare—voters in Ohio's 12th Congressional District avoided a similar problem earlier this year by picking the same candidates in both the special primary and regular primary to replace retired Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi. 

But it's not unheard of. 

Hawaii Democrat Neil Abercrombie served less than four months in Congress in 1986 after he won a special election but lost his primary to serve the full term, which was held on the same day. 

Abercrombie's political career ultimately recovered—he went on to serve nine full terms in the House and as the state's governor.  

 

Ben Kamisar

Five Tuesday races you may have missed

While the Ohio 12th congressional district special election took up most of the oxygen on Tuesday night, there were other pivotal contests that helped to shape the contours of the midterm elections.

Here are five contests you may have missed.

Kansas-3 Democratic primary

Democrats have been losing power in Kansas in recent years, but the state's 3rd Congressional District was home to a fierce competition for the right to take on GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Sharice Davids— a Native American, openly-gay, mixed martial arts fighter backed by EMILY's List — emerged victorious in a close race that wasn't called until Wednesday morning. Her top competition was Brent Welder, a progressive attorney who benefited from a late push by Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

More than 61,000 Democrats turned out for the primary in the district, almost double the turnout in the 2016 primary. Much of that turnout boost can be attributed to the buzz around both this primary and the governor's race. But Democrats hope that enthusiasm will translate to the fall in a district that President Trump narrowly lost in 2016.

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial primary

The Michigan Democratic establishment got their pick in Gretchen Whitmer, a former state Senate Democratic leader backed by top Democrats and labor unions.

Whitmer bested former Detroit public health official Abdul El-Sayed and self-funding businessman Shri Thanedar along the way—El-Sayed had been hoping to become the first American Muslim to win a gubernatorial primary and had the backing of both Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez as well.

Democrats see the governor's seat as a prime pickup opportunity. While Trump squeaked out a victory there in 2016 and the GOP currently holds all of the state's partisan statewide offices, Whitmer led Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette by 9 points in last month's NBC News/Marist Poll.

Michigan Republican Senate primary

The GOP battle to take on Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow may have been under the radar, but Republicans gave a nod to a young candidate who they believe has a bright future in the state.

Army veteran John James emerged victorious over businessman Sandy Pensler thanks in part to an endorsement from Trump. But along the way, the race got intense, with Pensler running an ad in the final weeks accusing James, who is black, of "promoting affirmative action" with Rev. Jesse Jackson.

James has a long way to go—he trailed Stabenow by 18 points in the NBC/Marist poll. But Republicans are hopeful the young, political outsider can make a run at her, or at least build a resume for a future bid.

Washington-5 nonpartisan primary

Washington's unique primary system acts as a helpful pre-election poll since it pits Republicans and Democrats on the same ballot.

Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers came into Tuesday seen as the most vulnerable Washington incumbent and the primary didn't do much to change that.

With votes still left to count, she's narrowly edging out Democrat Lisa Brown, with both candidates sitting under 50 percent of the vote.

McMorris Rodgers has fallen short of 50 percent in past primaries and survived before, and two GOP candidates and a pro-Trump independent are splitting a small but notable portion of the vote.

But the tight margin shows that the incumbent will face the political fight of her life in November.

Missouri right to work

The last race may have been easy to miss because it didn't involve a candidate. But Missouri voters overwhelmingly rejected a key ballot proposition that would have dealt a blow to labor.

Two-thirds of Missouri voters voted against the state's "right-to-work" law. The measure to block mandatory union membership had already been passed by the legislature but opponents successfully pushed for a ballot referendum to decide whether to enact it.

Tuesday night's result was a big win for unions and Democrats who support collective bargaining rights.

Ben Kamisar

Danny O'Connor after tight special election: 'The fight continues'

The anticipated Election Day in Ohio's 12 Congressional District special election may be behind Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O'Connor, but there's still more work to be done for the candidates.

The race is too close to call, according to NBC News, with Balderson in the lead with provisional ballots still left to be counted. It's unclear whether the outstanding ballots can close the gap for the Democrat.

Even so, both candidates have to jump right back on the trail. Tuesday's election will decide who fills the seat through the end of 2018, but the two candidates will face off in November for a normal general election.

Speaking with MSNBC's Morning Joe on Wednesday, O'Connor continued to argue that his campaign could prevail once all the ballots are counted.

And he looked ahead to the rematch in just a few months.

"The fight continues. We'll be out there campaigning we're not resting because people are counting on us to get it done for them," he said.

"We're just going to take every day and try to win every single day, talking to people about the issues that matter to them because that's how we're going to win this thing in November."

Ben Kamisar

Michigan Democrat fighting uphill battle to be nation's first Muslim governor

There are a lot of interesting storylines on the ballot Tuesday, one being Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's push to become the first American Muslim to win a gubernatorial primary.

El-Sayed is the more progressive candidate in the three-way race for the party's gubernatorial primary, and is touting the backing of Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two of the progressive left's most popular figures. And he's running a campaign in their imagine, touting progressive policies like a minimum wage hike, single-payer health care, and free college tuition.

But his road to victory Tuesday is a tough one, as he sits in third place in a recent NBC News/Marist poll behind former state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer and businessman Shri Thanedar.

Even so, El-Sayed told MSNBC on Tuesday that he's confident his campaign will outperform the polls.

"We've got a message that has cut to the core of the challenges that Michiganders face," he told MSNBC's Hallie Jackson Tuesday.

"I might be losing this race as of July among people who answer land lines in the middle of the day but let's be clear that our job was to change the nature of the electorate. We feel pretty good about having done that."

Ben Kamisar

Voting underway in pivotal Ohio special election

Ohio voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide a key special election pitting Republican Troy Balderson against Democrat Danny O'Connor. 

Democrats are hoping a final surge will be enough to put O'Connor in Congress and send an ominous warning to the GOP about potential vulnerabilities in once-safe seats.

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake caught up with both candidates as they made their rounds on Tuesday. 

Ben Kamisar

Balderson thanks Trump after weekend trip to stump for special election bid

Ohio Republican Troy Balderson celebrated the "major excitement" President Trump brought to Ohio this weekend when he held a campaign rally meant to boost Balderson in Tuesday's special election.

But he refused to entertain concerns that hugging Trump tight in the suburban district could have unintended consequenses in his bid against Democrat Danny O'Connor.

Balderson spoke with reporters, including MSNBC corespondent Garrett Haake, as he hit the phones less than a day before the special election to replace retired Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio.

"He definitely brought major excitement. And they were excited to see him up here," he said of how his would-be constituents reacted to Trump's trip.

"I was very honored and humbled to have the president of the United States here for me."

Balderson brushed aside repeated questions about whether appearing with Trump could hurt his standing with moderate voters. Instead, he argued that the full-court press by the administration that brought both Trump and Vice President Pence to the district moved the needle "more positively" for his campaign.

The Republican is looking to hold onto the once-reliably red district and fend off a tough challenge from O'Connor. Outside Republican groups have poured millions into the district in the hopes of boosting Balderson and avoiding an embarrassing loss just three months before Election Day.

Mike Memoli

Landrieu successor cool on his potential 2020 bid

NEW ORLEANS — Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu has stirred speculation for months that he harbors presidential aspirations, thanks to his success as a Democratic officeholder in a deep red state and his eloquent pleas to bring down Confederate monuments.

But Landrieu’s successor in the mayor’s office here sounds conspicuously cool to the idea of him mounting a 2020 bid, and spent the weekend sounding out other White House hopefuls who she said would make “great candidates.”

“There are a lot of good people throughout this country who have been on the ground and who haven’t been talking it, but they’ve been walking it. And I would love to see them surface at a level to where we see them in 2020,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told NBC News.

In an interview during the left-leaning Netroots Nation gathering over the weekend, Cantrell said that she had a good relationship with Landrieu, having partnered with him on various issues while she served on the city council during his two terms as mayor, from 2010-2018. Cantrell joined the city council in 2012.

Pressed as to whether Landrieu specifically should be part of the 2020 conversation, Cantrell demurred.

“I think he has an opportunity. And I would love to see that opportunity move forward, along with others,” she said.

Cantrell gave a passionate address at the Netroots conference about the significance of her 2017 victory, becoming the first woman elected mayor in New Orleans’ 300 year history. It was a tribute, she said, to the power of grassroots organizing and the mobilized progressive movement. This year’s conference put a spotlight on Cantrell and other newly-elected African American mayors, especially those in deeply red states.

Landrieu, who is white, did not attend the Netroots gathering. He did participate in a meeting convened by the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way weeks earlier that focused on how Democrats should appeal to the middle

Asked what would set her mayorship apart from Landrieu’s, Cantrell said “inclusion.”

“Listening,” she said. “Because people are the world’s greatest experts on where they live and what resources they need to be connected to. And that’s what I do best. And not only listening, but that has to at the end of the day turn into real action. And that’s what I’m about.”

Cantrell met with several of the potential 2020 hopefuls who spoke at the Netroots gathering, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio. Cantrell said they would all be “great candidates,” but seemed particularly focused on the female hopefuls.

“I do believe that the spirit of the woman is real. And we’re seeing that demonstrated again throughout this country,” she said. “Women have that natural ability to be ego-less — not focused on themselves but focused on people. That’s what I would love to see emerge out of all of this.”

Ben Kamisar

Tennessee Dem highlights praise from Corker, other supportive Republicans in new Senate ad

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen, D-Tenn., is looking to build some bipartisan appeal with a new digital ad campaign that highlights "what Republicans are saying about Phil Bredesen."

The 60 second spot is a compilation of praise from Tennessee Republicans like political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes, Sen. Bob Corker,  Rep. Chuck Fleischman, former state Rep. Debra Maggart and former GOP administration aide Bill Phillips. The campaign will be targeting independent and Republican voters with the six-figure buy. 

Even after Corker endorsed Republican Rep. Marsha Blckburn's campaign, after a brief flirtation with foregoing retirement and running again when she emerged as the frontrunner to replace him, Corker has spoken highly of Bredesen. 

This is the first time Bredesen's campaign is using that praise in paid advertising. 

"Phil Bredesen is a friend of mine, okay. I have worked with him for 23 years. We worked together to bring the Titans to our state," Corker says in video from an April interview used in the new ad. 

"When I became a senator and he was governor, we brought Volkswagen to our state. And he was a very good mayor, very good governor, very good businessperson."

Blackburn's camp has sought to push back against Bredesen's bipartisan claims by pointing to her support of President Trump and arguing that the Democrat will be too in line with his own party leadership to represent the conservative state. 

