Climate part of the debate without climate questions The candidates aren't waiting for climate questions to bring up the issue. Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg and Steyer have all brought up climate change in reference to non-climate questions. It's notable because global warming can sometimes get lost in the shuffle or only get discussed in reference to specific questions. But tonight we're hearing how climate is an intersectional issue, particularly when it comes to the country and the world's economic future.







Biden says impeachment wouldn't hinder matchup with Trump, but he will work to unite country Biden said that he would still work to unite the country after he was asked if an acquittal in Trump's Senate impeachment trial would embolden the president in the general election matchup. Biden said that the American people know Trump hasn't done his job and that after beating Trump he would work to unite the country. "There's no choice but to for Nancy Pelosi and the House to move. He has in fact committed impeachable offenses," he said. "And I did my job, the question is whether or not he did his job. And he hasn't done his job. So it doesn't really matter whether or not he is going after me, I have to be in a position that I think about the American people. I can't hold a grudge. I have to be able to not only fight but also heal."







There's a reason health care plays a central debate role: It's still the top issue for voters Yes, the candidates are rehashing many of the same arguments about health care that we've heard before. But there's a reason that health care comes up for so long in every debate: Democratic voters consistently say that it's their top issue. That's certainly the case in Iowa, where tonight's debate is taking place. Last week's Des Moines Register/CNN poll found that 68 percent of Democratic voters in the state called health care "extremely important" to their vote choice in the caucuses, with another 25 percent calling it "important." With the exception of climate change, other issues received significantly less attention from voters. Just 52 percent called the economy "extremely" important to their vote choice, and just 25 percent named impeachment as "extremely" important to them.







Do Americans like their insurance? A constant refrain over the course of all the Democratic debates among candidates opposed to universal public health care: Americans are happy with their health insurance the way it is. The details are a little more complicated. For about 156 million Americans, their employers provide their health insurance. And most employees do say they are satisfied with those plans, according to a May 2019 Kaiser Family Foundation/Los Angeles Times survey of Americans with employer-provided health insurance. But 40 percent of those polled also said they had real difficulty paying medical bills, affording their premiums, deductibles and copays. And 51 percent said they or a relative have skipped or postponed medical care or medications they needed and even relied on home remedies because of cost.







Warren gets personal during child care debate Warren's stories about childcare — and how her aunt being an option saved her from getting "knocked off the track not getting back on," — regularly resonates with voters (especially women) when she talks about it. Hasn't come up on the trail lately, but potent when it does. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) January 15, 2020







Warren's 'Hardball' strategy Chris Matthews deserves a shout-out after Elizabeth Warren seemed to snag a chapter — "Hang a Lantern on Your Problem" — out of the MSNBC's host's seminal political book "Hardball." The phrase means it's better to call attention to your own potential political vulnerabilities than let an opponent hammer you on them first. Warren said the question of whether a woman can win the presidency has been swirling in Democratic circles throughout the primary — in a way that suggests a woman would lose — and that the candidates shouldn't "deny" that. The idea is nonsense, she argued, noting she and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., are "the only people on this stage who have won every single election they've been in." Her rivals agreed with her that a woman can with the presidency. That makes it harder for any of them to suggest a woman can't win going forward and may inoculate her and Klobuchar from voter fears that nominating a woman in 2020 will result in the same outcome as it did in 2016. Not the hardball viewers might have expected after Warren tussled with Sanders over whether he'd told her a woman couldn't win the White House, but "Hardball" nonetheless.







Can women win? They already have. In responding to concerns that a woman cannot win the presidency, Sen. Elizabeth Warren argued that Trump's presidency had produced many things including a wave of women elected to public office. In 2018, the first midterm election cycle after Donald Trump secured the White House, voters sent a record number of women to Congress: 117. Today, women make up about 20 percent of the U.S. House and Senate. It's not the first time that women have seen vast public office gains amid gender-related controversy. After Americans watched an all-male Senate Judiciary committee investigate Anita Hill's sexual harassment allegations, voters elected so many women to federal public office that 1992 became known as "The Year of The Woman." That year, California became the first state with an all-female Senate delegation.







Sanders fact checks Warren, whose math is just ever so slightly off After Warren said "the only person on this stage who has beaten an incumbent Republican any time in the past 30 years is me," Sanders countered with a fact check: He beat a Republican incumbent in Vermont in 1990. The devil's in the details — especially when it comes to fact checking — and Sanders is technically correct. He defeated Rep. Peter Smith, a Republican, in November 1990. So ... 29 years and a couple of months ago.






