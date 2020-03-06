Coffee chains to no longer fill personal cups due to coronavirus

Pennsylvania has reported its first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.
One individual is an adult in Wayne County who traveled to a country where coronavirus is present, and the other individual is an adult in Delaware County who traveled to another area of the U.S. where coronavirus is present.
Both individuals are recovering at home in isolation.
.@GovernorTomWolf today confirmed the first two presumptive positive cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania and reminded residents that the commonwealth is prepared to respond to community spread of this virus.https://t.co/qoxjh7t4EK
Facebook groups provide a haven for coronavirus misinformation
Facebook’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus misinformation are running into a problem: groups.
Dozens of public and private Facebook groups totaling hundreds of thousands of members have become a haven for conspiracy theories, medical equipment promotion and unproven cures related to the new coronavirus, according to an analysis by NBC News.
The groups present a difficult challenge for Facebook as it has moved to crack down on misinformation, scam artists and other bad actors while also promoting its groups feature, which the social network has emphasized in recent years.
Lucy Bayly
4h ago / 3:06 PM UTC
'Stay at work,' says Trump's top economic adviser
The virus "looks relatively contained," said Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, adding that Americans should "stay at work."
"I don't want to panic on the economy and on the virus and on policy measures," he told CNBC in an interview Friday morning. "With common sense, I would say if you are healthy and on the younger side, you should go about your business and not be afraid."
"Most Americans aren't at risk," he said, noting that "folks should not run around grabbing masks."
America does not necessarily need to follow the successful policies implemented in other countries, Kudlow said, pointing out Trump's success in implementing travel bans, quarantines, and screenings.
He also doubled down on a comment that drew scrutiny earlier this week, telling CNBC Friday, "When we have these corrections in the market, I would repeat my view that long-term investors should think seriously about buying the dip."