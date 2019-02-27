Cohen arrives on Capitol Hill early

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., moves to postpone the hearing literally just as it begins, arguing that Cohen’s testimony and exhibits were not submitted 24 hours in advance as required.

“I’m not saying it’s intentional on your part, it’s intentional on his part,” Meadows said

Meadows, the Freedom Caucus chairman, is one of Trump's closest allies on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Democrats on the committee killed the Meadows motion to postpone the hearing, 24 to 17.

Cummings, the Oversight chairman, said, "You've made it clear that you don't want the American people to hear what Cohen has to say...so we're going to proceed."