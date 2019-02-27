Cohen, exasperated with GOP questions about his misdeeds, pleads for questions on Trump

After an exchange where Republican Jim Jordan pressed Cohen repeatedly over why he didn't have his attorney, Lanny Davis, deny the validity of a BuzzFeed story, a peeved Cohen asked why Republicans haven't asked him much of anything about Trump.

"I find it interesting that not one question from you today has been about Mr. Trump," Cohen said, adding, "That's why I thought I was coming today."

The exchange followed Jordan going back-and-forth over a disputed BuzzFeed story that reported Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow deal. Special counsel Robert Mueller's office issued a rare statement disputing parts of the story. In his testimony, Cohen said he believed Trump wanted him to lie to Congress about the negotiations.

On why he didn't have Davis shoot the story down entirely, Cohen said: "It wasn't our responsibility to be the fact-checker" for BuzzFeed.

The exchange marked the latest time during the testimony that a GOP member deferred a portion of their time back to Jordan so that he could continue his often contentious questioning of Cohen.

On ABC News, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — a Trump ally — said: "There hasn't been one Republican yet who's tried to defend the president on the substance. I think that's something that should be concerning to the White House."