Cohen: This hearing isn't part of a strategy to reduce my prison sentence

In response to multiple accusations that he would attempt to use his public appearance before Congress as a way to reduce his prison sentence, Cohen said that while he is assisting with other "ongoing investigations" with the possibility of a reduction to his sentence, the hearing Wednesday alone will not afford him any such reduction.

"There are ongoing investigations that have nothing to do with this committee or Congress that I am assisting in and it is for the benefit of a Rule 35 motion," Cohen said.

Under current Rule 35(b), if the government believes that a sentenced defendant has provided substantial assistance in investigating or prosecuting another person, it may move the court to reduce the original sentence; ordinarily, the motion must be filed within one year of sentencing.

"The rule 35 motion is in the complete hands of the southern district of New York," Cohen added.

"If those investigations are fruitful, then there is the possibility [of reduced time,]" he said. "This congressional hearing today is not going to be the basis of a rule 35 motion. I wish it was, but it's not."

Trump has repeatedly said Cohen is saying whatever is necessary in order to reduce his sentence. Some Republicans on the committee have asked Cohen whether he is appearing before Congress in hopes of reducing that sentence.

As NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah pointed out earlier, if Cohen does get a Rule 35 reduction, prosecutors may mention his testimony to Congress to a judge if it is in fact truthful in order to bolster his appeal for leniency.