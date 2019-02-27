Cohen: 'I do not' have direct evidence of collusion between Trump, Russia

Cohen addressed the question on everyone's mind: Was there collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?

"Questions have been raised about whether I know of direct evidence that Mr. Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia. I do not. I want to be clear. But, I have my suspicions," Cohen said.

He went on to say that "something clicked in my mind" about the Trump Tower meeting when Donald Trump Jr. came into the room during the 2016 campaign and walked behind his father’s desk, which Cohen called unusual, and could be heard clearly saying to his father, “The meeting is all set.” I remember Mr. Trump saying, “OK, good … Let me know.”