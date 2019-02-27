Comer: If Trump is a cheat, what are you? Cohen: A fool

James Comer, R-Ky., had a fiery exchange with Cohen over his bank loans and whether he committed bank fraud.

After several questions related to Cohen's admitted bank fraud, Comer asks: If Trump is a cheat, what are you?

"A fool," Cohen said.

Cohen in his opening testimony and thus far in the hearing has stated how remorseful he is for helping Trump, who he called a "con" and "racist," and vowed to Cummings that he would tell the truth today about his lies and crimes.