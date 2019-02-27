Comer: If Trump is a cheat, what are you? Cohen: A fool

Cohen in his opening testimony and thus far in the hearing has stated how remorseful he is for helping Trump, who he called a "con" and "racist," and vowed to Cummings that he would tell the truth today about his lies and crimes.
President Trump's sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump swiftly attacked Cohen's credibility when Trump's former longtime lawyer told the Oversight Committee that he had declined a White House role.
"Michael was lobbying EVERYONE to be “Chief of Staff.” It was the biggest joke in the campaign and around the office. Did he just perjure himself again?" Eric Trump tweeted.
Don Jr. then replied: "Nailed it. It really was the biggest joke of the entire transition. The beginning of his bitterness was when he realized that was never going to happen. #Delusional."
Cohen testified that Trump, who he said did not even expect to win the presidency, was fuming when Cohen did not join the White House. However, because Trump was a political neophyte, he had to tap many unknowns to step into White House roles. His longtime assistant Hope Hicks, for instance, became his campaign spokesperson and then became White House communications director before stepping down from that role.
The first comments from a 2020 presidential candidate came from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., over an hour into the testimony.
“A campaign for President of the United States should never be in the business of scheming with foreign adversaries to tamper with our elections. I just thought that went without saying,” she wrote on Twitter.
GOP Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, the third-most junior member on the Republican side, just tried to nail Cohen down with a line of questioning about what his source of income will be going forward, as well as who paid for him to appear before the committee, by asking if he had a book deal or a movie appearance lined up.
Cohen answered in the negative. He said he wasn't planning on having any source of income while he serves a three-year federal prison sentence, and said he paid his own way to appear before the committee Wednesday.
Green then gave up the rest of his time and deferred to Jim Jordan, the ranking member, who questioned Cohen about his interviews with special counsel Robert Mueller. But Cohen was confused by the question. The questioning ended shortly after.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz — the Democratic National Committee chairwoman in 2016 when the committee was hacked — had the chance to question Cohen, who said in his testimony that Trump and longtime associate Roger Stone had discussed the email dump before the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Cohen told Schultz -- who resigned as DNC chair in the wake of the hacked email dump -- that he believed Trump would have it in him to collude with a foreign power like Russia to win the election. Cohen said Trump would want to "win at all costs," although he could not independently confirm that any collusion actually took place.
As NBC News' Mike Memoli noted, House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings let Wasserman Schultz speak out of turn, allowing the former DNC chairwoman to ask her questions earlier than more senior members of the panel.
Kurt Bardella, former spokesman for the House Oversight Committee under Republicans, told NBC News he thought Wasserman Schultz's line of questioning was "very precise and effective."
"It laid the ground work to have Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and Jared be a part of future hearings, depositions [and] investigations," Bardella, who has disavowed the GOP, said.
As the Cohen's testimony is underway, the Republican National Committee released a new video targeting Cohen, titled "Have Fun in Prison!" The video features media clips of Cohen praising Trump and his presidency.
"He's going to bring success, he's going to make America great," Cohen said in one Fox News clip.
It's a stark contrast to what Cohen is currently saying about the president.
Cohen has been called a "rat" by President Trump and has been trashed by former allies over the past year, and even committee members today, as a liar and fraud.
However, in his testimony, Cohen came prepared to back up as many of his claims with evidence. In his opening statement, he noted over a dozen exhibits, including checks, news articles, financial statements and more.
In a heated exchange with Jordan about why he didn't go to the White House after Trump won if he was such a Trump loyalist, Cohen noted he was offered a job in the White House counsel's office and brought in a lawyer who produced a memo regarding the offer and why he should decline.
While it's pretty serious in the House Oversight Committee hearing room right now, the overflow room is a bit more relaxed.
"Watching this in the overflow room is like being in a political comedy club," tweeted Jeremy Barr, who covers the intersection of media and politics for The Hollywood Reporter, including a video in which some in the room chuckled at Cohen's line about Trump Jr.'s judgement.
He identified "Individual-1” as Donald Trump, but wouldn’t deign to mention one of the president’s current attorneys by name.
In two clear references to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen referred to the former New York City mayor as Trump’s "TV lawyer."
"I never imagined that he (Trump) would engage in vicious, false attacks on my family – and unleash his TV lawyer to do the same,” Cohen told the House Oversight Committee. He also noted that Trump’s “TV lawyer” had acknowledged the president reimbursed Cohen for paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.
Giuliani has called Cohen “pathetic” and a “serial liar,” and suggested his father-in-law had ties to organized crime.