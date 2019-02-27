Feedback

Cohen shoots back at GOP congressman who says he's a pathological liar

GOP Rep. Paul Gosar used his time to repeatedly blast Cohen as a liar. He called Cohen "a pathological liar" who knows nothing but lying. He even said "liar, liar, pants on fire" at one point.

"Are you talking about me or the president?" Cohen shot back.

The exchange was the latest between Cohen and Republicans that went hard after his admitted lies, but did not address elements of 20-page testimony.

"What stands out to me, is that to this point, Republicans on the Committee have done nothing to address the substance of Michael Cohen's testimony," former House Oversight Committee spokesman Kurt Bardella, who served under Republican leadership but has since disavowed the party, told NBC News. "By refusing to touch the very serious allegations that Cohen outlined in his opening statement, they are effectively conceding that the substance of his testimony is accurate. That will be a problem in the long run for Republicans."

Image: GOP staff put up a sign that reads "Liar, liar, pants on fire" with a photo of Michael Cohen during his testimony on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27, 2019.
GOP staff put up a sign that reads "Liar, liar, pants on fire" with a photo of Michael Cohen during his testimony on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27, 2019. Mike Memoli / NBC News

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Cohen Testimony

Ben Kesslen

Mimi Rocah: Today's hearing could possibly help Cohen get a lighter sentence.

During the first break, Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York and an MSNBC legal analyst, said that today's hearing could possibly help Cohen get a lighter sentence.

Cohen has two incentives to tell the truth in today's hearing, Rocah said.

First, Rocah said that if Cohen says anything untruthful at today's hearing, "the special council's office would certainly know."

"They have more evidence than Cohen and they have more evidence than we do," Rocah said. If Cohen lies, the special counsel's office could "rip up" their agreement with him.

Cohen's other incentive to tell the truth involves the SDNY.

"It seems like he is continuing to work directly with the Southern District of New York," Rocah said. "I think he is trying to get what's called a Rule 35, a post-sentence reduction." To do that, Cohen has to provide actual assistance to SDNY in their investigations.

If Cohen does provides real assistance, the SDNY might then write a letter to the judge saying Cohen should get a reduced sentence. "The fact that he's also testified truthfully in front of congress will also go into that letter," Rocah said.

"It's certainly something the judge will consider because they look at the person as a whole" she said.

"Standing alone, this testimony won't get him a reduction, but his incentive to tell the truth here is huge."

Dartunorro Clark
Dartunorro Clark

Cohen goes after GOP for blind loyalty to Trump

Before the brief break, Cohen took time to go after GOP members of Congress who have questioned his credibility. After Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., asked what Cohen's breaking point was to turn on Trump, Cohen cited Charlottesville and the press conference in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others. 

He then lectured GOP committee members for their blind loyalty to Trump and urged them to not go down the same path he did, calling it "unbecoming of Congress."

"I did the same thing for 10 years. I protected Trump for 10 years and that is the same thing you are doing right now," he said. "It puts you into the same position that I am in ... the more people that follow Mr. Trump as I did blindly are going to suffer the same consequences I am suffering."

Dartunorro Clark
Dartunorro Clark and Liz Johnstone

We're on a break. Here's a few takeaways so far.

The break was requested by Cohen after several hours of testimony. It's likely just a quick one.

So far, Cohen has pushed back strongly against a united GOP front that came out swinging, lecturing them at every opportunity on their blind loyalty to the president. Republicans have sharply questioned his credibility and sought to reflect his claims about the president — that Trump is a liar and a cheat — back on him while arguing that Democrats orchestrated the hearing to distract from Trump's trip abroad.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a staunch ally of the president and the ranking member of the committee, caused Cohen to lose his cool at one point by saying he was not remorseful and was not really taking responsibility for his admitted crimes. Rep. Mark Meadows, meanwhile, caused a stir by inviting a current member of the Trump administration, Lynne Patton, to stand as he  refuted Cohen's accusation that the president is a racist. 

There were also clashes between members. Chairman Cummings and ranking member Jordan clashed over the rules established and even allowing Cohen to come back to testify after being convicted of lying. Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., also lashed out at GOP members of the committee for attacking Cohen for being a liar and testifying today after being convicted for lying to Congress.

A standout moment came earlier, when Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz — the Democratic National Committee chairwoman in 2016 when the committee was hacked — had the chance to question Cohen, who said in his testimony that Trump and longtime associate Roger Stone had discussed the email dump before the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Cohen said Trump would want to "win at all costs" when asked by the Congresswoman if Trump colluded with Russia.

And on collusion, Cohen also noted that he could not state for sure if the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but said: "I have my suspicions." 

Also, despite what we're seeing in the room, outside of the hearing people in Trump's orbit are watching. Trump's eldest sons attacked Cohen on Twitter, questioning his credibility. 

...And now we're back to the hearing. 

Allan Smith
Allan Smith

Cohen shoots back at GOP congressman who says he's a pathological liar

GOP Rep. Paul Gosar used his time to repeatedly blast Cohen as a liar. He called Cohen "a pathological liar" who knows nothing but lying. He even said "liar, liar, pants on fire" at one point.

"Are you talking about me or the president?" Cohen shot back.

The exchange was the latest between Cohen and Republicans that went hard after his admitted lies, but did not address elements of 20-page testimony.

"What stands out to me, is that to this point, Republicans on the Committee have done nothing to address the substance of Michael Cohen's testimony," former House Oversight Committee spokesman Kurt Bardella, who served under Republican leadership but has since disavowed the party, told NBC News. "By refusing to touch the very serious allegations that Cohen outlined in his opening statement, they are effectively conceding that the substance of his testimony is accurate. That will be a problem in the long run for Republicans."

Image: GOP staff put up a sign that reads "Liar, liar, pants on fire" with a photo of Michael Cohen during his testimony on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27, 2019.
GOP staff put up a sign that reads "Liar, liar, pants on fire" with a photo of Michael Cohen during his testimony on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27, 2019. Mike Memoli / NBC News
Allan Smith
Allan Smith

Cohen says no one is paying Lanny Davis

Republican Jody Hice pressed Cohen on who was paying his attorney, Lanny Davis, to represent him.

Cohen said no one — Davis is working for free.

"So he's doing all this work for nothing?" Hice said.

"Yes sir, and I hope so," Cohen added.

"I kind of doubt it," Hice fired back.

The exchange was part of a broader play from Republicans to paint a picture that Davis, an old Clinton ally, had orchestrated the entire hearing with operatives like billionaire Democratic donor and impeachment activist Tom Steyer. Republicans have sought to push the idea that nefarious forces have led to Cohen's appearance before Congress.

Hice, prior to serving in Congress, was a right-wing radio host. Rudy Giuliani, a Trump lawyer, has said he is representing the president for free.

Dartunorro Clark
Dartunorro Clark

Lynch lashes out at GOP members: 'Your side ran away from the truth'

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., lashed out at GOP members of the committee for attacking Cohen for being a liar and testifying today after being convicted for lying to Congress.

"Your side ran away from the truth," Lynch shouted toward GOP Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia. 

Before Lynch was recognized, Hice hammered Cohen for his past lies to Congress and questioned who he coordinated with to prepare to testify. 

Lynch listed off the other Trump officials, such as former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who have been convicted or indicted in the Russia probe but were not called before Congress to be questioned, particularly when the GOP controlled Congress. 

Dartunorro Clark
Dartunorro Clark

Mark Meadows trots out Lynne Patton to refute Trump racism accusations

In a highly unusual move, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., brought out Lynne Patton, a Trump campaign staffer turned HUD official, to refute Cohen's accusations of racism.

Patton stood but did not speak, while Meadows said that the administration official told him that Trump has never done anything racist. In private conversations, Meadows added, he never heard Trump say anything racist. 

Cohen shot back, telling Meadows to ask Patton how many black people work at the Trump Organization.

"The answer is zero," Cohen said.

Allan Smith
Allan Smith

Fireworks go off during exchange between Cohen and Jim Jordan: 'Shame on you, Mr. Jordan'

One of the most heated exchanges so far today took place between Republican Jim Jordan, the ranking member, and Cohen, who seemed to temporarily lose his cool.

Jordan questioned whether Cohen was truly remorseful for his crimes and whether he took any responsibility for what he had done.

"Cohen’s consciousness of wrongdoing is fleeting, his remorse is minimal, his instinct to blame others is strong. There’s only one thing wrong with that statement. His remorse is nonexistent. He just debated a member of Congress saying, ‘I really didn’t do anything wrong with false bank things that I’m guilty of, I’m going to prison for," Jordan said.

Cohen was indignant, raising his voice to push back.

"Mr. Jordan, that’s not what I said. And you know that that’s not what I said. I said I plead guilty and I take responsibility for my actions," he said. "Shame on you, Mr. Jordan."

Dartunorro Clark
Dartunorro Clark

Comer: If Trump is a cheat, what are you? Cohen: A fool

James Comer, R-Ky., had a fiery exchange with Cohen over his bank loans and whether he committed bank fraud. 

After several questions related to Cohen's admitted bank fraud, Comer asks: If Trump is a cheat, what are you? 

"A fool," Cohen said.

Cohen in his opening testimony and thus far in the hearing has stated how remorseful he is for helping Trump, who he called a "con" and "racist," and vowed to Cummings that he would tell the truth today about his lies and crimes.  

Dartunorro Clark
Dartunorro Clark

Trump's sons attack Cohen's credibility

Trump's sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump swiftly attacked Cohen's credibility when Trump's former longtime lawyer told the Oversight Committee that he had declined a White House role. 

"Michael was lobbying EVERYONE to be “Chief of Staff.” It was the biggest joke in the campaign and around the office. Did he just perjure himself again?" Eric Trump tweeted. 

Don Jr. then replied: "Nailed it. It really was the biggest joke of the entire transition. The beginning of his bitterness was when he realized that was never going to happen. #Delusional."

Cohen testified that Trump, who he said did not even expect to win the presidency, was fuming when Cohen did not join the White House. However, because Trump was a political neophyte, he had to tap many unknowns to step into White House roles. His longtime assistant Hope Hicks, for instance, became his campaign spokesperson and then became White House communications director before stepping down from that role. 

advertisement