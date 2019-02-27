Cohen smiles when Jordan brings up the 'Women for Cohen' Twitter account

One of the most heated exchanges so far today took place between Republican Jim Jordan, the ranking member, and Cohen, who seemed to temporarily lose his cool.

"Shame on you, Mr. Jordan," Cohen said at one point.

Jordan questioned that Cohen's remorse for his crimes and whether he took any responsibility for what he had done.

Cohen was indignant, raising his voice to push back.

"I take responsibility for my actions," he said, adding that he was in fact "remorseful."

"I am going to prison," he said. "I will be away from my wife and family for years."