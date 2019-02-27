Cohen testifies about Trump Tower Moscow project

Cohen apologized to Congress for lying to the Senate Intelligence Committee and told the members of House Oversight why he was untruthful about the Trump Tower Moscow deal, which led to one of his convictions.

"Mr. Trump did not directly tell me to lie to Congress. That's not how he operates. In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing. In his way, he was telling me to lie," Cohen said.

He added, "To be clear: Mr. Trump knew of and directed the Trump Moscow negotiations throughout the campaign and lied about it. He lied about it because he never expected to win the election. He also lied about it because he stood to make hundreds of millions of dollars on the Moscow real estate project. "