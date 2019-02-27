Cohen will claim Trump frequently dissed Don Jr.

Cohen, in a draft of his opening statement opening statement, claimed his former boss didn't exactly hold his eldest son in the highest regard.
"Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world," Cohen will say, according in the prepared statement.
The remark comes in a section where Cohen discusses the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between high-ranking members of the Trump campaign, the president's inner circle and Russians. Trump Jr. helped arrange the meeting, where the Trump camp believed it would be getting damaging information on then-presumptive 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Cohen claims, according to the draft of his remarks, that Trump Jr. told his father about the meeting: "Something clicked in my mind. I remember being in the room with Mr. Trump, probably in early June 2016, when something peculiar happened. Don Jr. came into the room and walked behind his father's desk – which in itself was unusual. People didn’t just walk behind Mr. Trump’s desk to talk to him. I recalled Don Jr. leaning over to his father and speaking in a low voice, which I could clearly hear, and saying: 'The meeting is all set.' I remember Mr. Trump saying, 'Ok good...let me know.'"
Cohen said Trump Jr. "would never set up any meeting of any significance alone – and certainly not without checking with his father."
According to his prepared statement, Cohen is providing "a copy of a check Mr. Trump wrote from his personal bank account – after he became president - to reimburse [Cohen] for the hush money payments [Cohen] made to cover up his affair with an adult film star and prevent damage to his campaign."
While there's an argument that pre-office activity is not impeachable, the framers of the U.S. Constitution originally suggested that corruption of the electoral college process was an exception and an impeachable pre-office act. But, the case for impeachment becomes much easier if a president continued the criminal enterprise after he was in office.
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber gives his legal perspective going into the hearing. With the documentation Cohen plans to provide Congress, Melber said, the hearing's end result "will not just be a 'he said, he said.'"
A 2013 Trump tweet was unearthed Wednesday morning in response to a section of Cohen's prepared remarks to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
In a draft of his prepared remarks obtained by NBC News, Cohen said he will provide the committee with a news article Trump wrote on and sent Cohen that reported on an auction of a portrait of Trump.
"Mr. Trump directed me to find a straw bidder to purchase a portrait of him that was being auctioned at an Art Hamptons Event," Cohen wrote. "The objective was to ensure that his portrait, which was going to be auctioned last, would go for the highest price of any portrait that afternoon. The portrait was purchased by the fake bidder for $60,000. Mr. Trump directed the Trump Foundation, which is supposed to be a charitable organization, to repay the fake bidder, despite keeping the art for himself."
Here's the tweet:
Just found out that at a charity auction of celebrity portraits in E. Hampton, my portrait by artist William Quigley topped list at $60K
For more than a decade, Cohen worked for Trump as an attorney and top official at the Trump Organization. He could be seen by businessman's side on the 2016 campaign trail, serving as a surrogate on TV, and battling reporters who were readying unfavorable stories on the then-GOP candidate.
He pledged total loyalty and was hoping to get a job in the administration when Trump won. That did not pan out.
Instead, he stayed behind in New York as Trump went to Washington. Then, last January, The Wall Street Journal first reported on a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels that Cohen had provided weeks before the 2016 election in order to keep her quiet about her allegation of an affair more than a decade ago. The White House denied it.
Within months, federal agents conducted raids on Cohen's home, office, and hotel. Trump was furious, but the two stood by each other. That only lasted so long. Facing immense prison time and mounting legal costs, Cohen began cooperating with federal prosecutors.
After Cohen pleaded guilty to a litany of federal felonies in August — including two campaign-finance violations stemming from hush payments he facilitated to two women to silence their allegations of affairs with Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election and, Cohen claimed, boost Trump's candidacy, Trump went on the attack.
"If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!" Trump tweeted.
Trump and his legal team began slamming Cohen as a liar whose word couldn't be trusted. Cohen later pleaded guilty to lying to Congress — something that will be a focal point of his Wednesday hearing.
Cohen, according to his prepared remarks, will provide the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform with a pair of $35,000 checks he received in 2017 that he says were reimbursements for the $130,000 hush money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 election.
The payment was made to keep Daniels silent about her allegation of a 2006 affair with Trump, an affair the White House has vehemently denied.
Here are images of the two checks, one of which is signed by Trump. The other is signed by Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg:
NBC News obtained a draft of Cohen's opening remarks this morning. According to his prepared statement, he'll tell House Oversight members that Trump knew in advance that WikiLeaks was going to release hacked Democratic emails during the 2016 election that would damage Hillary Clinton's campaign — among other things.
Cohen will also allege that the president not only lied about his ongoing efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the election but urged Cohen to lie about them without directly saying so, the draft says.
But it is Cohen's description of a conversation between Trump and longtime adviser Roger Stone days before WikiLeaks released a trove of DNC emails on the eve of the 2016 Democratic National Convention that represents the biggest new allegation.
Republicans will seek to make Cohen's hearing about one thing: Why the heck should this guy be trusted?
Though Republicans are in the minority on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, there are a few members who are among Trump's staunchest allies, including Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows.
Jordan, the committee's ranking member, said in a statement last week that he would "not stand by quietly while an admitted liar comes before the Committee."
"Our Members intend to question Mr. Cohen about the crimes he pleaded guilty to, other criminal activity he participated in but refused to disclose, his international financial dealings, and a long list of other probative activities," he said.