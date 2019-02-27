Cohen's rocky road to testifying

Cohen's road back to Capitol Hill — he spent hours in a closed session with the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday — has been marked by delays.

Here's a look back at the saga of getting a key witness in the investigations encircling Trump to testify publicly before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Jan. 8: The committee launches an investigation into Trump and his failure to report payments used to silence women, who had alleged affairs with Trump, during the 2016 campaign.

Jan. 10: Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., the chairman of the House oversight committee, announces that Cohen voluntarily agreed to testify before the committee on Feb. 7.

Jan. 12: Trump calls into Fox News' Justice with Jeanine Pirro and suggested without evidence that Cohen's father-in-law was involved in criminal activity.

Jan. 13: Cummings and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House intelligence committee, issue a joint statement condemning the president for attempting to "intimidate" Cohen not to testify.

Jan. 20: Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani also suggested without evidence in a CNN appearance that Cohen's father-in-law may have ties to "organized crime.”

Jan. 23: Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis releases a statement announcing Cohen would delay his planned Feb. 7 testimony before the committee, citing “threats against his family” from Trump and his supporters. That same day, Cummings agrees to postpone and, in a joint statement with Schiff, blasts Trump and Giuliani for using "textbook mob tactics" to "intimidate" Cohen.

Feb. 20: In a statement, Cummings announces that Cohen's testimony is back on for Feb. 27 "despite efforts by some to intimidate his family members and prevent him from appearing." Cummings said the scope of Cohen’s public testimony would be limited to Trump's “payoffs, financial disclosures, compliance with campaign finance laws, business practices, and other matters."