College football great Lou Holtz endorses in IL House race

WASHINGTON — College Football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz is backing one of his former Notre Dame players, Republican Ted Gradel, in his quest to face off against freshman Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood.

Gradel jumped into the Republican primary for the western Illinois seat on Tuesday with a video that predominately features Holtz telling the story of Gradel's quest to become the starting Notre Dame kicker despite not coming into college with a football scholarship.

"Americans know what it's like to be up against the odds. We just need our chance and leaders to protect our freedom, opportunity and the values that made this underdog nation the greatest on Earth," Holtz says as video

"You give Ted Gradel a chance, I promise you, he won't let you down."

After his time playing football, Gradel went into a career as an investor and trader. It's because of that experience, he says, that he decided to run for Congress.

Gradel will have to wade through a crowded field if he wants to win the chance to challenge Underwood, a field that includes State Sen. Jim Oberweis, who was the party's nominee for Senate in 2014 and the party's nominee for the district in 2008 before redistricting shuffled the boundaries.

Underwood defeated GOP Rep. Randy Hultgren in 2018 by 5 points, despite the fact that President Trump won the district in 2016 by 4 points.