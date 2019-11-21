College students join NBC News to help produce debate

A group of students from Georgia State University in Atlanta joined NBC News to help produce Wednesday night's Democratic debate by standing in at the podiums and even debated each other on some of the top issues. Caitlin Fichtel / NBC News

A group of 35 students from Georgia State University in Atlanta joined NBC News to help produce Wednesday night's Democratic debate.

Each student was selected by their professors to apply for the opportunity and underwent an interview process with both their professors and NBC.

The students, a mix of undergraduate and graduate students, were selected to portray candidate stand-ins during rehearsals, hand out credentials, and work behind the scenes to help NBC put on the broadcast.

David Howell, a junior journalism major and political science minor was tasked with playing Joe Biden during rehearsals. He said that he made sure to heavily prepare for the role beforehand,

"I did all sorts of research, the majority came from watching videos [of Biden in] prior debates and reading Twitter posts where he talked about policy," he said.

Kyle Smith, a graduate student working towards a master's of art and communication with a focus in digital media strategies, has been assisting with handing out credentials to members of the media. He said that he jumped at the experience due to the importance of the upcoming election.

"This is a huge election because our voice matters. We need numbers in order to make change happen in Georgia, which is primarily a red state," he said.

Noorma Ckhoul, a senior majoring in journalism with a political science minor, played one of the moderators.

She said that while "none of us really knew what we were getting into,” the students ended up getting valuable public speaking and communications experience.

Ada Wood, a junior journalism major, said she was thrilled to have been selected to participate.

"I learned a lot about what it really takes to put on an event this big," she said. "All the hands and the people involved. All the technology."