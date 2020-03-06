Colleges to students returning from study abroad: Stay off campus
Many American colleges and universities have started calling students traveling for study abroad programs to return home amid the global outbreak of a new coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19.
In nearly every case, colleges in the U.S. are telling students to stay off campus when they get back.
Decisions to suspend or cancel study abroad programs have had a particular impact on students who were in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea — countries with higher level travel notices from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many schools are also calling off planned trips scheduled for later this spring and summer as a precaution, following guidance for higher education institutions issued by the CDC.
Rutgers University, Kent State University, the University of San Diego, Penn State University, Kennesaw State University, Fairfield University, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Connecticut and the University of Georgia all told NBC News that they will not have any students self-quarantined on campus in dorms or other university housing.
They've instructed students to stay at their permanent home address — i.e., their parents' house — for at least two weeks before coming to campus.
These schools noted that they're following the CDC recommendation that anyone who has traveled to a region with widespread coronavirus outbreaks self-quarantine for 14 days.
Some schools, like Nazareth College in New York and Washington University in St. Louis, said that since spring break was coming up anyway, they told the returning students to just wait until after that to come to campus. Washington University said that anyone who visited countries with elevated risk for COVID-19 will also be subject to screening and clearance by the school before returning to campus.
The universities are trying to avoid concerns that arose at the University of California, Davis, where one student living in campus housing was suspected of possibly having the coronavirus. The student's roommates did not show symptoms, but were placed in isolation. Given the compact nature of dorm living, some UC Davis students and their parents began worrying whether anyone else on campus was exposed, the Washington Post reported.
Ahiza García-Hodges
10m ago / 12:16 AM UTC
NBCUniversal latest company to pull out of SXSW
NBCUniversal is pulling out of SXSW, a source at the company confirmed, adding to a growing list of businesses cancelling on the major tech and culture conference in Austin, Texas, amid coronavirus concerns.
Despite a number of key departures and a change.org petition to cancel the event, SXSW organizers maintain that they are moving forward as planned. Several other big events, including Google I/O, Facebook’s F8 Developer Conference and IBM’s Think conference have all been canceled across the country.
On Sunday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey withdrew from his SXSW keynote, following his company’s decision to pull out of the conference and no longer host its SXSW house. Following Twitter’s withdrawal, Facebook and Intel withdrew on Monday. Facebook had several employees participating as panelists and Intel had on-site activities planned. The following day, Amazon Studios announced it was dropping out. Followed a day later by Apple and Netflix.
The three companies had a number of events planned for SXSW, including several film premieres. On Thursday, WarnerMedia said it would also be dropping out of the festival over concerns about coronavirus. WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal had a number of employees participating on panels and other on-site events planned.
NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.
Rebecca Dube
34m ago / 11:53 PM UTC
'Our child's life depends on it': A mother pleads against stockpiling
Jessica Wolff's daughter was born at just 24 weeks gestation and now, at 18 months old, requires round-the-clock care. Her parents rely on hospital-grade cleaning supplies, latex gloves and sanitizer to keep their home safe for their medically fragile child.
"We have recently found ourselves trading boxes of face masks for bottles of Purell, as all of our medically fragile family friends are in the same position. We are trying our best to plan ahead, but as stores quickly lose stock and people hoard items to resell at an upcharge, we have begun to scramble."
"Please, as you shop in the coming weeks, think of our family and others like us, and consider reducing the number of each item that you purchase so that we can find them too. Our child’s life depends on it."
Investors are reacting to fears that the spread of coronavirus will disrupt the global economy as the number of confirmed and suspected cases in the U.S. continue to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points earlier in the day.
That angst fueled investor demand for safer assets like U.S. Treasurys and gold, which rose nearly 1 percent. The tumbling yields kept pressure on bank stocks, which led the major indexes lower, according to CNBC.
Sara G. Miller
3h ago / 9:09 PM UTC
11th Washington patient dies, bringing U.S. total to 12
An 11th patient in Washington state has died from the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
The individual was a resident of King County, which has the highest number of cases in the state. There are a total of 51 cases in the county, including 10 deaths.
Neighboring Snohomish County has 18 cases, including one death.
Rima Abdelkader, Mohammed Syed and Janine Phakdeetham
3h ago / 9:11 PM UTC
Islam's holiest site, empty
Photos circulating on social media Thursday showed a dramatic change at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia — a site that is typically crowded with worshippers is now nearly empty. Saudi officials are working to curb the coronavirus since suspending the umrah pilgrimage and tourist visas to Mecca and Medina last week.
The umrah, which can be performed any time of the year, is seen as a significant revenue stream for the kingdom, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics. In December alone, more than 2.3 million visas were issued and more than 2 million pilgrims visited the kingdom, most recent estimates from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah show.
Dan De Luce
4h ago / 8:17 PM UTC
Study: China’s early intervention prevented an exponentially bigger outbreak
A new academic study found China’s early actions to contain the coronavirus were effective and that even a delay of one week could have resulted in an exponentially larger outbreak, more than 60 times the scale of the current epidemic.
“If they didn’t take any of those measures, they could be looking at 65 times the size of the outbreak that they actually saw,” one of the authors of the study, Andrew Tatem, a professor of spatial demography and epidemiology at the University of Southampton in Britain, told NBC News.
However, if China had launched diagnostic testing, isolation of infected patients and restrictions on travel and mass public gatherings days earlier, the scale of the outbreak would have been drastically reduced, according to the study from the WorldPopProject released this week.
If the combination of measures were carried out “one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier in China, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent, 95 percent respectively, together with significantly reducing the number of affected areas,” according to the study, which was based on mobile phone data from Chinese search engine Baidu. Tatem said his colleagues hope to carry out similar studies elsewhere.
Erika Edwards
4h ago / 8:06 PM UTC
Los Angeles County reports 4 more cases
Four more people in Los Angeles County, California, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 11.
The four were part of a group who had traveled to northern Italy, according to LA County public health officials.
They are now in isolation, and anyone who had close contact with those confirmed cases has been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.