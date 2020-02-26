Colleges suspend Italy study abroad trips amid coronavirus fears

A woman with a protective facemask walks across the Piazza del Duomo, in front of the Duomo, in central Milan, on Feb. 24, 2020. Andreas Solaro / AFP - Getty Images

Hundreds of American college students in Italy are expected to head back to the United States as global concern over the coronavirus continues to increase, leading multiple schools to suspend or postpone their study abroad programs there.

Italy is the worst hit European country, with more than 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths as of Wednesday morning. The rapid increase in cases has prompted Italian officials to take strict measures, including locking down some towns to contain the spread.

“I am writing to inform you that given the recent spread of the virus to Italy, effective immediately Fairfield University has decided to close the Florence University of the Arts study abroad program and require all students enrolled in this program to depart Italy,” Fairfield University Provost Christine Siegel wrote in an email to students and parents Tuesday.

All of the university’s 142 students are expected to return to the U.S. to continue their studies.

Syracuse University and Elon University are among the schools which have suspended their programs in Florence for the remainder of the semester. New York University is shutting its Florence campus down until at least March 29; however, students will continue their classes online. The University of New Haven is also recommending that its students abroad in Tuscany return home.

“Students from Florence will not return to the Syracuse University campus until after spring break, which is consistent with the CDC’s 14-day incubation period guideline,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement Wednesday.

Janean Lawyea’s daughter Camryn is one of 342 students from Syracuse University who is abroad with the school’s Florence program and is being sent home immediately.

“It is concerning because the students are taking a full class load while they are doing their study abroad program. My daughter is taking 16 credits this semester,” Lawyea told NBC News.

Sacred Heart University also asked its 17 students studying in Rome to return to the U.S. as a precautionary measure, a spokesperson said. Those students will be allowed to return to campus when classes start March 9 following the spring break.

Italy is the second most popular destination for American students studying abroad, according to the Institute of International Education’s annual Open Doors report. More than 36,000 students studied abroad in Italy during the 2017-18 school year.

Because of the sustained community spread of the coronavirus in Italy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the travel alert for the country to level two, urging travelers to take extra precautions such as avoiding contact with people who are sick and washing hands often.