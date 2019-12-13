Collins blasts Dems for 'bush-league' impeachment hearing 'crap'

Trump mischaracterizes Pelosi comments about impeachment President Donald Trump, in a tweet late Thursday, mischaracterized comments made by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., earlier in the week, in which he claimed she said that she was “duped” in an interview by saying “she has been working on impeachment me for ‘two and a half years.’” That, however, is not what Pelosi said during an event Tuesday afternoon at Politico’s “Women Rule” summit. Politico’s Anna Palmer asked Pelosi to react to the criticism that Democrats are racing through their impeachment inquiry of the president. “It’s been going on for 22 months, two-and-a-half years actually,” Pelosi said initially. Then immediately made clear she was referring to the Mueller investigation. “I think we are not moving with speed. Was it two and a half years ago they initiated the Mueller investigation? It’s not about speed. It’s about urgency. One of the charges against the president of the United States is that he was violating his oath of office by asking for government to interfere in our election undermining the integrity of our elections,” she said. Republicans have repeatedly argued throughout the impeachment process that Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since he first came to office in 2017. Democrats, however, have said they’ve collected detailed evidence from Trump’s Ukraine pressure campaign that merit impeachment. The tweet was one of many for Trump on Thursday. Share this -







NO VOTE THURSDAY: Nadler recesses debate, angering Republicans In a surprise move, Nadler announced after over 14 hours of debate and fiery exchanges between Republicans and Democrats that the committee will be in recess until 10 a.m. on Friday. Nadler urged members to spend the time searching their conscience and evaluating how history will judge them. However, when he gaveled out, Republicans were outraged and accused Nadler of railroading the debate. A visibly frustrated Collins, the ranking member, said GOP lawmakers were not consulted beforehand and Nadler's "integrity is gone" and "they have nothing they can offer except the kangaroo court." "That was the most bush league play I have ever seen in life," Collins said. Someone else in the meeting room could be heard saying "this is a sneaky move on their part" in an apparent reference to Democrats. Democrats left the room after the meeting ended and many Republicans stayed and gave media interviews, accusing Democrats of blindsiding them.







Debate. Rinse. Repeat. The Judiciary Committee is currently debating the substitute amendment that Chairman Nadler offered in the first hour of the meeting on Thursday morning about tweaking the language from Donald J. Trump to Donald John Trump. We BELIEVE that debate on this amendment should be the last of the evening. However, members can each speak for 5 minutes so that can still take more than 3 hours if each member wishes to speak. After all debate concludes, there will likely be three votes: Vote on the substitute amendment Vote on Article I Vote on Article II







McConnell: 'No chance' Trump will be convicted in the Senate Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday that President Trump will not face conviction and removal in the GOP-controlled Senate as the House continued to debate articles of impeachment. "The case is so darn weak coming from the House. We know how it's going to end. There's no chance the president's going to be removed from office," he said. "My hope is that there won't be a single Republican who votes for either of these articles of impeachment and, Sean, it wouldn't surprise me if we got one or two Democrats."







The session has resumed When will they vote? Who knows at the moment? "As long as they have amendments, we're going to stay here," Rep. Sheila Jackson, D-Tex, said on MSNBC as the meeting resumed.







Trump involved in marathon session of his own on Twitter The day is still not over, but as of 9:30 p.m., Trump has tweeted or retweeted 115 times on Thursday — most of them centered on impeachment. It's been a prolific last few days for the president's thumbs. On Sunday, he tweeted and retweeted 105 times.







The session is in recess for half an hour After the fifth amendment was voted down, Nadler announced a half-hour recess.







Dems knock down another GOP amendment from Jordan After roughly two hours of debate, the Judiciary Committee defeated the GOP's fifth amendment to the articles of impeachment in another 23-17 party-line vote. The amendment from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, would have removed the last eight lines of both articles of impeachment, which both end with language about how Trump "has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law." In response, it says that Trump warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office.







Anything new? McClintock says what many are thinking As we approach the 12th hour of this debate, a frustrated Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., had somewhat of a breaking-the-fourth-wall moment and said what many are thinking: Does anyone have anything new to say? "The same talking points have been repeated over and over again ad nauseam by both sides," he said. "Repeating a fact over and over doesn't make it true and denying a fact over and over doesn't make it false - everybody knows this, everybody watching knows this." He added: "This hearing's been enough of an institutional embarrassment without putting it on an endless loop so if I could if could just offer a modest suggestion — if no one has anything new to add that they resist the temptation to inflict what we already heard over and over again."






