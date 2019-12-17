Collins: Democrats rushed impeachment because 'the clock was running out'
Rudy Giuliani, after telling publications that ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was an obstacle to getting the country to announce investigations desired by his client President Donald Trump, claimed Tuesday that she "needed to be removed for many reasons."
"Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine," Giuliani said on Twitter, echoing claims he made to NBC News Tuesday. "She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion."
Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, was tweeting after two news outlets published interviews with him in which he revealed more details about his involvement in Yovanovitch's abrupt removal from her post, as well as what he says Trump knew.
"I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way," Giuliani told The New Yorker in a report published Monday afternoon, adding, "She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody."
In text messages to NBC News Tuesday morning, Giuliani repeated the assertion that the former ambassador was impeding his attempts to investigate his claims about the Bidens and Democrats.
The House Rules Committee meeting to consider the articles of impeachment the House is slated to vote on tomorrow gaveled in at 11:16 a.m.
The start was slightly delayed because of House votes.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday ripped House Democrats' "slapdash" impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump as the "most rushed," "least thorough" and "most unfair” in U.S. history.
In a forceful Senate floor speech, McConnell also slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for requesting that the Senate, during its trial, call new witnesses to testify about Trump’s Ukraine dealings.
"It is not the Senate's job to leap into the breach and search desperately for ways to get to guilty," McConnell, R-Ky., said. "The fact that my colleague is already desperate to sign up the Senate for new fact-finding … which House Democrats themselves were too impatient to see through, well, that suggests something to me. It suggests that even Democrats who do not like this president are beginning to realize how dramatically insufficient the House's rushed process has been."
He also shredded the entire impeachment process by House Democrats as a “slapdash work product” that was “dumped on us in the Senate” and that “has failed to come anywhere near the bar for impeaching a duly elected American president.”
McConnell repeatedly called it “the most rushed," "most unfair," and "least thorough presidential impeachment in our nation's history.”
“By any ordinary legal standard, what House Democrats have assembled appears to be woefully inadequate to prove what they want to allege,” he added.
The first two members that will testify Tuesday at the markup are House Judiciary Committee member Jamie Raskin, D-MD, and Ranking Member Doug Collins but then after this panel concludes, any member of the House is permitted to testify on the articles.
During the Clinton impeachment, the articles did not come through the Rules Committee so this is a new process but will help spell out how Wednesday's floor debate will play out Wednesday.
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-NY, will not testify at the Rules Committee meeting due to a family emergency, a committee aide confirms to NBC News.
Judiciary member Rep Jamie Raskin, D-MD, will instead take Nadler’s place on the panel alongside Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-GA, during the impeachment markup today.
The aide is hopeful Nadler will return Wednesday for impeachment floor debate.