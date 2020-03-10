Colorado declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus outbreak Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado on Tuesday in response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Three new Colorado cases of the disease were confirmed, the Democratic governor said, which raises the total number of people with the illness there to 15. “Our top priority is protecting public health and our vulnerable populations, which is why we are taking swift bold action," Polis said in a statement. "Our administration's response will be guided by the science and lessons learned from the countries and states that this virus arrived in first.” Share this -







HHS Secretary Alex Azar says it was impossible "to hermetically seal us off from this outbreak" Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar appeared to minimize the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, insisting that it was not possible for the U.S. to limit the spread of the disease. "The United States is the hub of the global economy," he said. "It was never going to be possible to hermetically seal us off from this outbreak — and we have said that from the very first communications that we've had to the American people about this." President Donald Trump, however, has repeatedly diminished the possibility of the spread. On Monday he went so far as to share his assessment of the spread of the disease, comparing it to the common flu on Twitter, which critics say ignores the upward trend of coronavirus cases and downplays its deadliness. Azar said 1.1 million tests had been shipped out this past week, another 1 million are currently available and 4 million more will be available by the end of the week through private partnerships..







Wall Street rebounds after rollercoaster day Wall Street rebounded by the closing bell on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up almost 5 percent, or 1,164 points, on hopes that President Donald Trump would introduce an economic stimulus package to insulate the economy as the coronavirus epidemic spreads. Investors wavered throughout the day, parsing headlines and reports that focused on whether the emergency measures could be introduced quickly enough. The Dow swung through more than a thousand points, surging by 945 points before dipping into the red. "I think fiscal measures such as a payroll tax reduction are likely to be more impactful than the tools the Federal Reserve has, particularly cutting interest rates," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "Putting more money into the hands of consumers or businesses actually drives the economy. It's not a panacea, but it is likely to be more effective than monetary policy."







Rep. Matt Gaetz tests negative for coronavirus Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who found out while flying on Air Force One on Monday that he'd been exposed to somebody with the coronavirus, said Tuesday he's tested negative for the virus. Gaetz had just ridden in President Donald Trump's limo in Florida and was aboard the president's plane en route back to Washington when he got a phone call from his chief of staff telling him a person he spent time with at Conservative Political Action Conference had been hospitalized with the coronavirus. "I've just been informed that my COVID-19 lab result was negative. In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2pm," Gaetz tweeted. Thursday would mark 14 days since his interaction with the person at CPAC. "I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms," added Gaetz, who wore a gas mask on the House floor during the vote on the coronavirus emergency spending bill last week. Two other people who've spent time with Trump in the past week are also self-quarantining after learning they'd interacted with the same person, Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Mark Meadows, Trump's new chief of staff. Asked if he would be tested for coronavirus, Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he has spoken to the White House doctor, and that "he said he sees no reason to do it." Trump said. "There's no symptoms, no anything."







Cuomo implements 'containment area' around N.Y. state's coronavirus cluster New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he is implementing a "containment area" around a one-mile radius in the city of New Rochelle, where there is a growing cluster of coronavirus cases. The New Rochelle, N.Y. containment Zone. Office of Andrew Cuomo The plan involves closing schools and other large gathering facilities, such as houses of worship, within the zone for two weeks starting Thursday, he said. Businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open. Read more.







Coronavirus is nursing homes' 'greatest threat' in years At the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, 18 residents have died from the coronavirus, and another 31 residents had tested positive. At Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, also in Washington, one resident has died from the virus, and two others are infected. The spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes and assisted living facilities highlights the particular threat these communities face from the illness. Read more about steps nursing homes must take.







Nursing home's coronavirus lockdown keeps wife from her husband of 58 years Twice a day, Bonnie Polin, 78, drives a few miles to visit her husband at his nursing home in Portland, Oregon. She sits with him while he eats breakfast and tells him stories that she knows he probably won't remember. "I fell in love with him because he was so damned smart, and now he's in the end stages of Parkinson's disease," Polin said of her husband, Gerald, 83, a retired psychiatrist. "But he's still as handsome as ever." Polin paused early one morning last week when she arrived for a visit and noticed a new sign posted at the entrance. In response to the worsening coronavirus outbreak, officials at the Avamere Crestview of Portland, an adult care facility, like untold numbers of other nursing homes across the country in recent days, had decided to ban visitors. Read the full story here, and watch NBC's "Nightly News with Lester Holt" tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.







Trump's flu death count off by 12,000 President Trump told reporters today that 8,000 people had died of the flu this season, comparing that number to 26 deaths from coronavirus. Trump's estimate is far too low. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu has killed at least 20,000 Americans this season. Trump also said there have been "hundreds of thousands" of flu cases this season. CDC estimates the true flu case count is 34 million. The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. rose to 28 on Tuesday.







Lebanon confirms first coronavirus death Our response to CoronaVirus (COVID - 19) - Report Date:









Washington state has advantage in addressing voters' virus fears Washington, which had the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., has a major advantage in addressing fears the virus could impact voting in Tuesday's primary: it's a vote by mail state, and doesn't actually have physical polling places. Nearly two dozen people have died in Washington, by far the most deaths recording in any state so far. There are several new precautions in place, said Kylee Zabel, spokesperson for the Washington Secretary of State's office. Voters are discouraged from licking their envelopes, and should use "a wet sponge or cloth" instead, Zabel said, and election workers should wear gloves to open ballots. Two other states vote by mail and don't use physical polling places: Colorado, which voted March 3, and Oregon, which votes May 19.






