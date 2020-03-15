Dennis Romero

42m ago / 3:18 AM UTC

Colorado governor orders ski resorts closed for a week

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis late Saturday ordered the state's famed ski resorts to shut down for one week starting Sunday.

"Like so many Colorado families, we were planning a ski trip with our kids over their spring break next weekend," he said in a statement. "It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands."

The order came hours after the operators of some of the state's largest ski resorts, including Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, suspended their operations.

Following the governor's order, Aspen Snowmass said it would comply.

Dennis Romero

11m ago / 3:49 AM UTC

Mayor orders curfew in Hoboken, New Jersey

The mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, on Saturday ordered a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his city to encourage social distancing and prevent large gatherings.

"During this curfew, all residents will be required to remain in their homes, except for emergencies, or if you are required to work by your employer," Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.

The curfew is scheduled to start Monday night and continue "until further notice," Bhalla said. The city is also banning dining, but not takeout, and will shut down bars that don't have food service, he said.

In closing down bars, he cited a fight at one downtown Saturday that ended with a victim who had to wait 30 minutes for medical attention because paramedics were "inundated" with calls for help.

24m ago / 3:37 AM UTC

A mosque in Turkey prepares for evening prayers

Men watch as a worker disinfects Fatih Mosque ahead of evening prayers on Saturday in Istanbul, Turkey, where schools across the country will close for two weeks and spectators barred from sporting events.Chris McGrath / Getty Images
36m ago / 3:24 AM UTC

Illinois governor responds to long lines at O'Hare

41m ago / 3:19 AM UTC

Shopper wears gas mask at Costco

Dee Jackson wears a gas mask as she and other shoppers line up before opening at a Costco store in Seattle on Saturday.David Ryder / Reuters
1h ago / 2:59 AM UTC

Nurses line up at Missouri testing center

Nurses head out to direct cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, on Saturday.Robert Cohen / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Dennis Romero

1h ago / 2:55 AM UTC

Crush of American travelers from Europe at O'Hare

Massive lines to exit Chicago O'Hare International Airport developed Saturday night as American travelers returned home from a European continent targeted by White House travel restrictions.

On Twitter the airport acknowledged the crush: "Customs processing is taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility owing to enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday warned returnees from Europe, Iran and China they could face "enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities," according to DHS.

O'Hare said Chicago police officers were handing out water to people in line. It said it was urging the federal government to staff up to help passengers get through the process quicker.

2h ago / 2:08 AM UTC

World comes together through song while social distancing

Dennis Romero

2h ago / 2:06 AM UTC

Trump proclaims day of prayer for victims

President Donald Trump officially declared Sunday a special National Day of Prayer for Americans affected by coronavirus.

"I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God's healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation," he said in a proclamation released late Saturday. "With God's help, we will overcome this threat."

Trump asked everyone to participate.

"I urge Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers for all those affected, including people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones," he said in the proclamation.

2h ago / 1:52 AM UTC

How to ‘flatten the curve’: NBC News experts explain

Dennis Romero

2h ago / 1:52 AM UTC

Urban Outfitters closes stores

Retailer Urban Outfitters announced on Twitter Saturday it was closing stores "until further notice" as a precaution.

It joins a number of U.S. retailers, including Apple, that have announced store closures in the era of coronavirus. Urban Outfitters is one of the more prominent names in fashion and home goods to do so.

Lululemon, which sells athletic clothing, said Friday its North American stores would be limited to the hours between noon and 6 p.m. Celeste Burgoyne, executive vice president of the Americas, said in an email to customers that Lululemon has also  suspended in-store workout classes and events.