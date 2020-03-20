Colorado National Guard pitches in at drive-up testing station Members of the Colorado National Guard help out earlier this week at a coronavirus drive-up testing station in Telluride, Colorado, which has introduced mandatory testing for all residents. Colorado National Guard Share this -







Delayed by sanctions, first medical aid trickles into North Korea The first shipments of international medical aid are due to arrive at North Korea's borders this week to shore up its defenses against the coronavirus, but strict border controls could mean the stream of supplies remains a trickle. Some aid organizations had to get emergency sanction exemptions from the United Nations to clear the way for the shipments and are now navigating North Korea's border controls imposed in a bid to shut out the virus. North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases of the virus, though a top U.S. military official said last week he is "fairly certain" there were infections in North Korea. North Korea is especially vulnerable to an outbreak as its health system lacks resources, in part because of international sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons programs, ,say aid organizations.







Uncertainty bites as London pubs, restaurants consider shutting The Northcote Arms has been a pub since 1890, surviving two world wars, several global financial crises and even the flu of 1918, which killed tens of millions of people. Now this traditional watering hole in the east London neighborhood of Leyton is one of countless businesses around the world facing the prospect of being crushed by the spiraling pandemic. "It's just like quicksand," said Tuesday Roberts, 39, who runs the pub. "Every time I come up with a plan, I have to scrap it two days later. The situation just gets worse and worse." As well as attacking physical health, the virus is also threatening to trigger a huge wave of unemployment in the U.S. and across Europe as governments urge or force people to stay away from public spaces, such as bars, restaurants, theaters, sports venues and airports. Read the full story here.







Animated map shows drop in emissions over China Data from the European Space Agency shows a drop in nitrogen dioxide emissions over China between December and March. A new animation showing the variation of nitrogen dioxide emissions over #China (Dec-March) – thanks to @CopernicusEU #Sentinel5P data.

Sentinel-5P currently provides the most accurate measurements of NO2 and other trace gases from space.

Sentinel-5P currently provides the most accurate measurements of NO2 and other trace gases from space.

ℹ️https://t.co/Gn9mvSnIu6 pic.twitter.com/nDLrboKnXG — ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) March 19, 2020 As strict measures were implemented to stem the outbreak, factories closed and streets were cleared. This led to a dramatic reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions — those released by power plants, industrial facilities and vehicles — in all major Chinese cities between late-January and February. Similar data has also shown a decline over northern Italy coinciding with its nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.







Wembley Stadium in London lights up to thank health workers Wembley Stadium in London lights up its arch to show support for National Health Service workers on Thursday night. Wembley Stadium







No new domestic cases in China for second day in row China’s National Health Commission on Friday reported no new local coronavirus cases, which marked the second time it has done so since the epidemic began. There were 39 new cases reported on the mainland Thursday, but all were called “new imported confirmed cases.” Deaths on the mainland rose by three, bringing the total dead to 3,248, according to the health commission’s numbers. There have been 80,967 cases reported on the mainland in all, the national health commission said. Italy has surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus, with the country reporting 3,405 fatalities as of Thursday afternoon Eastern Time. The coronavirus outbreak began in China, but the World Health Organization said last week that Europe has become the new epicenter of the pandemic. Share this -







Invictus Games postpones, looks ahead to 2021 The Invictus Games scheduled for May 9-16 in The Hague have been postponed until next year because of coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the international competition for veterans announced Thursday. "We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021," organizers said in a statement. Prince Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said in a video that "this was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have to make."






