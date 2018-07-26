Feedback

Comcast: It's all about broadband now

Comcast released its second-quarter earnings on Thursday. Here's the highlights from the company's earnings report and investor call.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of NBC News. 

What happened with that 21st Century Fox bid? 

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said he was attracted by the international expansion opportunity of Fox's assets but that the price was just too high.

"Ultimately, we pulled back because we thought that we couldn’t build enough shareholder value by making the price at which it seemed, in our judgment, to be possible to buy that, which was increasing," Roberts said on a call with analysts.

Comcast lost video subscribers:

Comcast lost a net (combined new subscribers and lost subscribers) of 140,000 cable subscribers.

But it's all about broadband now: Comcast added a net of 260,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter. Wall Street had expected 191,000 adds in the period. The main upside of broadband is that Comcast can make more money from each customer (average revenue per user), as the chart below from MoffettNathanson shows.

That helped push Comcast stock up 3 percent in morning trading on Thursday.

Can MSNBC beat Fox News?

Here's what Roberts had to say on that: "MSNBC is now solidly ahead of CNN in primetime and closing the gap with Fox News. I'm not sure enough focus has been paid to MSNBC and the incredible progress it has made."

Enough about Netflix already:

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke shared a common frustration in big media circles: "In terms of direct-to-consumer, there is a feeling right now that everybody is completely focused on Netflix. The vast majority of TV viewing is not streaming. The vast majority of TV viewing is not Netflix or Amazon or Hulu. The vast majority of TV viewing continues to be linear, particularly for big events."

What's going on with Hulu?

An analyst asked, but they did not get an answer. Comcast owns 30 percent of Hulu, with Disney soon set to own 60 percent thanks to its acquisition of some Fox assets.

What's the latest on Sky?

Comcast remains the lead bidder  for the London-based pay-TV company Sky, which reported earnings on Thursday, too. Disney will inherit a piece of Sky once its Fox acquisition is complete, so Fox has to up its bid if it wants to keep it out of Comcast's hands. Here's one reason its a target right now: Sky said it added 500,000 customers in the past year and reported a nine percent increase in core earnings for the full year. Here's Thursdays press release.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Query

Claire Atkinson

Comcast: It's all about broadband now

Comcast released its second-quarter earnings on Thursday. Here's the highlights from the company's earnings report and investor call.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of NBC News. 

What happened with that 21st Century Fox bid? 

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said he was attracted by the international expansion opportunity of Fox's assets but that the price was just too high.

"Ultimately, we pulled back because we thought that we couldn’t build enough shareholder value by making the price at which it seemed, in our judgment, to be possible to buy that, which was increasing," Roberts said on a call with analysts.

Comcast lost video subscribers:

Comcast lost a net (combined new subscribers and lost subscribers) of 140,000 cable subscribers.

But it's all about broadband now: Comcast added a net of 260,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter. Wall Street had expected 191,000 adds in the period. The main upside of broadband is that Comcast can make more money from each customer (average revenue per user), as the chart below from MoffettNathanson shows.

That helped push Comcast stock up 3 percent in morning trading on Thursday.

Can MSNBC beat Fox News?

Here's what Roberts had to say on that: "MSNBC is now solidly ahead of CNN in primetime and closing the gap with Fox News. I'm not sure enough focus has been paid to MSNBC and the incredible progress it has made."

Enough about Netflix already:

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke shared a common frustration in big media circles: "In terms of direct-to-consumer, there is a feeling right now that everybody is completely focused on Netflix. The vast majority of TV viewing is not streaming. The vast majority of TV viewing is not Netflix or Amazon or Hulu. The vast majority of TV viewing continues to be linear, particularly for big events."

What's going on with Hulu?

An analyst asked, but they did not get an answer. Comcast owns 30 percent of Hulu, with Disney soon set to own 60 percent thanks to its acquisition of some Fox assets.

What's the latest on Sky?

Comcast remains the lead bidder  for the London-based pay-TV company Sky, which reported earnings on Thursday, too. Disney will inherit a piece of Sky once its Fox acquisition is complete, so Fox has to up its bid if it wants to keep it out of Comcast's hands. Here's one reason its a target right now: Sky said it added 500,000 customers in the past year and reported a nine percent increase in core earnings for the full year. Here's Thursdays press release.

Jason Abbruzzese

Facebook's brutal day

Facebook had a thoroughly brutal Wednesday — and its Thursday doesn't look much better.

The social network reported earnings on Wednesday, missing analyst expectations on subscribers and revenue. The company also warned that its future profit margins would shrink.

Facebook's stock plunged 20 percent in after-hours trading — wiping off some $120 billion in market value from the company. If Facebook's stock declines as much in Thursday trading, it will be the be the biggest one-day loss of market value by a single company in history.

Read more on Facebook's earnings here.

Claire Atkinson

Viacom in talks to buy AwesomenessTV

Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw, citing two people familiar with the matter, reports that Viacom is in talks to buy AwesomenessTV, part of the once-hot group of YouTube aggregators that were seen just a few years ago as the future of youth media.

A source familiar with the talks but not authorized to speak publicly told The Query that the companies are in advanced talks but there is no guarantee a deal will be struck. Hearst and Verizon also have stakes in AwesomenessTV.

Shaw reported that the deal is not yet done but that the price tag could be around half of the company's 2016 valuation of $650 million. Viacom declined to comment.

Comcast owns 51 percent of AwesomenessTV, which it acquired when it bought DreamWorks Animation in April 2016. DreamWorks Animation bought AwesomenessTV for $33 million in May 2013. 

Comcast also owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Claire Atkinson

Trump slams FCC for blocking Sinclair deal

The political intrigue over Sinclair's efforts to create a local TV giant continued on Tuesday night when President Donald Trump weighed in. 

In a tweet, the president blasted the Federal Communications Commission for referring Sinclair's acquisition of Tribune Media to an administrative law judge, a move that could scuttle the deal.

"So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune," Trump tweeted. "This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People. Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!"

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

Sinclair first agreed to buy Tribune for $3.9 billion in May 2017 in a deal that would dramatically increase the number of Americans the company reached with its stable of local broadcast stations.

Since then, the FCC and its chairman, Ajit Pai, have been scrutinized for pushing to relax local TV ownership rules that would have limited how much Tribune that Sinclair could keep. The FCC's own Inspector General had reportedly opened an investigation into whether Pai had pursued the rule change to benefit Sinclair.

Those critiques subsided after the FCC referred the case to an administrative law judge, a move that could kill Sinclair's acquisition.

Though Trump voiced support for Sinclair in the tweet, there are indications that some of the president's friends in the conservative media world were happy to see the FCC act, though there are no indications that the president pushed Pai to end the deal.

Chris Ruddy, CEO of conservative media company Newsmax, told the New York Post that he had voiced his opposition to the Sinclair-Tribune deal directly to the president. And CNN noted that Sinclair has been seen as a growing rival to Fox News. Rupert Murdoch, executive co-chairman of Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox, reportedly talks with Trump at least once a week.

As for Tribune, the company has said it is assessing its options. It might want to talk to Cox Enterprises, which said on Tuesday it is also eyeing a sale of its interest in 14 local TV stations.

Claire Atkinson

Facebook's defense team is thinning

Facebook continues to deal with fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal as well as critiques over how it handles misinformation on its platform. Now, it is losing another member of its corporate defense team.

General counsel Colin Stretch announced on Tuesday in a Facebook post that he will be leaving the company. Stretch testified before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in November  on Russia-linked propaganda that spread across Facebook during the 2016 election.

“As Facebook embraces the broader responsibility [CEO Mark Zuckerberg ] has discussed in recent months, I’ve concluded that the company and the Legal team need sustained leadership in Menlo Park," wrote Stretch, who is based in Washington D.C.

Just last month, Facebook's head of public policy and communications, Elliot Schrage, said he was departing after a decade at the company. Schrage's exit is leading to some soul searching inside the public relations department about whether to stick around, according to several sources.

Facebook's chief security officer, Alex Stamos, is reportedly set to leave the company in August. BuzzFeed on Tuesday published an internal memo  that Stamos sent to Facebook colleagues in March detailing the need for the company to change its culture in order to fix its problems.

Facebook's troubles have not yet hurt its business. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Wall Street analysts project that the social network reached 2.25 billion monthly active users and generated revenue of $13.34 billion, according to Yahoo Finance

Jason Abbruzzese

VFW 'disappointed' that members booed journalists during Trump speech

President Donald Trump called out the media yet again during an event on Tuesday. 

Speaking at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City, Trump told the crowd assembled not to believe what they see in the news, including reporting from NBC News

"Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news," Trump said as he pointed to the back of the room. The comments drew some cheers. 

The VFW, however, did not agree. In a tweet sent after the event, the national headquarters for the VFW offered support for the media. 

"Today, we were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press during President Trump's remarks," the organization wrote. "We rely on the media to spread the VFW message, and @CNN, @NBCNews, @ABC, @FoxNews, @CBSNews, & others on site today, were our invited guests. We were happy to have them there."

The statement is a rare instance in which Trump's media critiques have been directly answered by an organization that hosted him. Trump attacked the media during a 2017 speech to the Boy Scouts of America's National Scout Jamboree, drawing an apology from the organization's leader for the "political rhetoric."

The VFW, a nonprofit run by military veterans that advocates for veterans, went a step farther, naming particular media organizations in attendance (NBC News was among the organizations named) and noting that they "rely on the media to spread the VFW message."

"We were happy to have them there."

Claire Atkinson

Consumers underestimate what they spend on subscriptions

Consumers are significantly underestimating what they spend on subscriptions, according to a study from Waterstone Management Group.

The company surveyed consumers on 21 categories of subscriptions and asked them to guess what they spent on a monthly basis. Consumers' average first guess was $79 per month, and the second guess was $111.

In reality, they spent $237 per month on subscriptions such as Netflix, Spotify, Match and Amazon, among others. CNBC reports on study here.

Claire Atkinson

Verizon's digital video efforts ended up an expensive headache

Verizon’s ambitions in the digital video space brought it a lot of headache and expense.

The company reported its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and revealed that it took a pre-tax charge of $658 million on a “product realignment.”

Translation: Verizon’s closure of go90, its online video platform aimed at youngsters, lost a lot of money. Verizon also noted a stunning number for severance charges in the period: $339 million.

Corporate clear-out: Many of those in charge at Verizon have left their positions. CEO Lowell McAdam is becoming executive chairman while two other senior people — executive vice president of global operations John Stratton and executive vice president of global media Marni Walden — stepped down from their posts, leaving Oath chief executive Tim Armstrong the last man standing. Armstrong is still working hard on bringing Yahoo into Oath — acquisitions and integration costs related to that merger cost $120 million in the quarter.

What’s the future for Oath: The Information reported earlier in July that Armstrong may be considering a buyout of Oath. If that were to happen, it would be another indication that Verizon wants to focus on its wireless business.

Cord cutting: Verizon also detailed the cold winds of cord cutting on its TV business, Fios, which lost some 37,000 customers. Its internet business, however, is a source of growth, with Verizon adding 37,000 broadband subscribers.

The history: Verizon has tried hard to diversify away from its core business of selling wireless service. Verizon had talks about acquiring cable TV provider Charter and, according to court filings, also talked to Shari Redstone about CBS, but is no longer eyeing any big acquisitions. America's biggest phone company will no doubt be watching how AT&T manages to integrate its new Time Warner unit. We'll hear more about that after the closing bell when AT&T reports its numbers.

Claire Atkinson

33 million homes will cut the cord by 2018, report says

One research firm thinks the rate of cord cutting in 2018 is going to be greater than they initially expected.

A new study from eMarketer finds that as many as 33 million homes in 2018 will opt out of paying a traditional TV bill, up from its prior projection of 27.1 million (last year’s projection for 2018).

There are still 119.6 million households paying for cable or satellite TV in the United States, but eMarketer predicts that by 2022 as many as 55.1 million will be receiving their TV via the internet.

The new research suggests that the availability of quality content is supercharging the growth of the so-called over-the-top business, according to Paul Verna, an analyst eMarketer.

eMarketer isn’t the only measurement firm with this outlook. Mike Vorhaus, president of research group Magid Advisors, told USA Today in June: "We have been saying this for five or six years now, and it’s rising again. This is unstoppable. People are going to cut the cord. The $100 (pay-TV) package is going to be under deep distress."

Magid noted that 8 percent of pay-TV customers said they were "extremely likely" to cut the cord. The response the prior year was 6 percent.

Claire Atkinson

New L.A. Times owner has a hundred-year plan

It was a tale of two newspapers on Monday.

On the East Coast, Tronc laid off half of the editorial staff of the New York Daily News. On the West Coast reporters at the Los Angeles Times were busy unpacking boxes in their new office building.

The LAT's new owner, biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, acquired the paper from Tronc in February.

Soon-Shiong laid out his vision for the paper in an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday.  The Los Angeles-based doctor, who hired former Wall Street Journal executive editor Norman Pearlstine to run the newspaper's editorial operation, said he had a decidedly long-term timeframe.

“I’m looking at a hundred year plan, literally," Soon-Shiong told The Guardian.

The new owner says he is ready to fight clickbait with intelligent non-partisan news coverage and notes that he does not read Buzzfeed or Mashable.

“Their audience is the advertisers," Soon-Shiong said. "My audience is the reader. I can engage you and you will pay for the value and you will come.”

He did, however, say he hopes to make money from the newspaper.

"No money, no mission," he said, quoting nuns from the Catholic missionary teachers he studied under in his youth.

advertisement

Top stories

Michael Reynolds / EPA file
Speaker Paul Ryan says he doesn't back conservative GOP effort to impeach Rosenstein Speaker Paul Ryan says he doesn't back conservative GOP effort to impeach Rosenstein Speaker Paul Ryan says he doesn't back conservative GOP effort to impeach Rosenstein

Ryan says he doesn't back conservative GOP effort to impeach Rosenstein

Congress
Alyssa Schukar / for NBC News
Are Trump's tariffs taking a toll on him in the Midwest?

Are Trump's tariffs taking a toll on him in the Midwest?

Meet the Press
Deported parents left out in the cold as Trump admin. reaches deadline to reunify

Deported parents left out in the cold as other migrant families reunite

Immigration
Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club for surprise gig

Paul McCartney gets back to where he once belonged with surprise gig

Music
Facebook is having a historically bad day on Wall Street

Facebook is having its worst day ever on Wall Street

Business News
advertisement
Matt Rourke / AP file
Trump aide Conway says media should show 'more respect' after White House bars reporter from event Trump aide Conway says media should show 'more respect' after White House bars reporter from event Trump aide Conway says media should show 'more respect' after White House bars reporter from event Trump aide Conway says media should show 'more respect' after White House bars reporter from event

Trump aide Conway: Media should show more 'respect' toward White House

White House
Betsy DeVos' $40 million yacht vandalized in Ohio

Betsy DeVos' $40 million yacht vandalized in Ohio

U.S. news
Imran Khan claims victory after Pakistan election, poised to become new prime minister

Playboy-turned-corruption crusader claims victory in nuclear-armed Pakistan

World
Michael Avenatti to speak at Democratic fundraiser known for attracting presidential hopefuls

Avenatti to speak at Iowa fundraiser known for attracting presidential hopefuls

Elections
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts' digital data used in search

Investigators use digital info in search for Iowa student

U.S. news
Aquarius ordeal highlights hardening views on migrants in Europe

Migrant rescue ship's ordeal exposes hardening views as populism blossoms

World
After 500 years, a clue to who inspired Botticelli's ‘Birth of Venus’
Video

After 500 years, a clue to who inspired Botticelli's ‘Birth of Venus’

Digital Docs
MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

NBC Sports
Facebook's new office won't have free meals — by law

Facebook's new office won't have free meals — by law

Tech News