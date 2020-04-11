Comedians find new ways to entertain quarantined audiences Mary Beth Barone is used to performing stand-up comedy for hundreds of people at sold-out shows in New York City. But these days, she’s performing live from her parent’s bathtub. “It’s a new world we’re living in … the need to perform is kind of insatiable when you’re a stand up, so at least this is quelling that even if it’s, like, only for an hour and a half,” Barone said. Barone, 28, is one of scores of comedians who are adapting their performances from the stage to livestreams while the nation continues to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment has gone digital as the United States practices social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. Concerts are held on Instagram Live, movies have been released and made available for download ahead of schedule, and a litany of television shows are ready to stream. Comedy, however, has had a tougher time transitioning. Read the rest here. Share this -







Iran begins lifting restrictions after brief virus lockdown Iran began reopening government offices and businesses Saturday after a brief nationwide lockdown to help contain the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country. Government offices outside the capital, Tehran, reopened Saturday with two-thirds of employees coming in and the remainder working from home, state media reported. Women who have young children were given priority in deciding who works remotely. Businesses in Tehran will be allowed to reopen next Saturday, provided they register with authorities and follow guidelines on social distancing. For many weeks, Iran had declined to impose the kind of wide-scale lockdowns adopted by other Middle Eastern countries, even as the number of confirmed cases and fatalities steadily climbed. Authorities have defended their response, saying they have to consider the economic impact of any quarantine measures since the country is under severe U.S. sanctions.







Spain's overnight death toll at its lowest in 19 days The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain fell for a third consecutive day on Saturday, with 510 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours — the smallest overnight increase since Mar. 23. The slowdown is an encouraging sign for the country, which has suffered the third-highest number of casualties from the virus after Italy and the United States. Spain's total death toll from COVID-19 disease rose to 16,353, the Health Ministry said in a statement, and the number of confirmed cases climbed to more than 160,000. Spanish lawmakers voted Thursday evening to extend the state of emergency measures until Apr. 26, and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that he may need to ask for a third extension to prolong measures until May.







Is Philadelphia the next virus hot spot? Maybe not. A healthcare worker talks with a patient at a COVID-19 testing site near Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on March 24, 2020. Matt Slocum / AP While it's too soon to say whether Philadelphia has avoided a surge in coronavirus cases that would overwhelm its health system, the nation's sixth-largest city has, so far, avoided becoming what some feared would be the outbreak's next hot spot. During a news briefing this week, Vice President Mike Pence called Philadelphia "an area of particular concern," adding that he'd assured Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf that the federal government would "continue to flow resources and support to that community." Experts predict Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs will reach the peak of coronavirus cases next week, and the city appears to be prepared for the onslaught. Read the rest here.







WHO warns of 'deadly resurgence' if lockdown measures are lifted too soon The World Health Organization has warned that a premature lifting of lockdown restrictions by countries fighting the coronavirus could spark a "deadly resurgence." While the organization was working with countries on ways to gradually ease lockdowns, doing so too quickly could be highly dangerous, Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone," he told a virtual press conference in Geneva on Friday. "At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," he added. "WHO is working with affected countries on strategies for gradually & safely easing restrictions. Imp. factors to consider are that:

1⃣transmission is controlled

2⃣sufficient public health & medical services are available

3⃣outbreak risks in spec settings are minimized"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 10, 2020

1⃣transmission is controlled

2⃣sufficient public health & medical services are available

3⃣outbreak risks in spec settings are minimized"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 10, 2020 Share this -







After months in space, astronauts returning to changed world Two NASA astronauts said Friday they expect it will be tough returning to such a drastically changed world next week, after their nine-month mission on the International Space Station. Astronaut Andrew Morgan said the crew has tried to keep atop the pandemic news. But it's hard to comprehend what's really going on and what to expect, he said. As an emergency physician in the Army, Morgan added that he felt a little guilty coming back midway through the medical crisis. His colleague Jessica Meir who took part in the first all-female spacewalk last fall, said it was "quite surreal for us to see this whole situation unfolding on the planet below," adding: "We can tell you that the Earth still looks just as stunning as always from up here, so it's difficult to believe all the changes that have taken place since both of us have been up here."







Olympic gold medalist to complete Ironman at home to raise money for healthcare workers Olympic gold medalist and three-time winner of the Ironman Triathlon World Championship, Jan Frodeno will be supporting healthcare workers combatting the outbreak by completing an Ironman triathlon at his home in Spain on Saturday. The German athlete is live-streaming his 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a 26.22-mile marathon run on Facebook. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. "I want to use this event to support those who are currently doing the competition in the hospitals day in and day out," he said on social media.






