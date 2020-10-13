Committee breaks for lunch Graham announced a lunch break, which will last until 12:45 p.m. ET. Seven senators have questioned Barrett so far, and there are 15 left to go after the break. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., will be up first when the committee returns. Graham said the panel might take additional breaks later. The hearing could go to 9 p.m. ET or later. Share this -







And that's a wrap: Day 2 of Barrett hearings close out after over 11 hours of testimony Day 2 of Barrett's confirmation hearing wrapped up after more than 11 hours of testimony. Barrett was sharply cross-examined by Democratic lawmakers over her personal and judicial philosophies and pressed for answers on subjects such as abortion and LGBTQ rights. The Affordable Care Act was also a focal point for many Democrats. Barrett repeatedly insisted to senators that she has no "agenda" on issues like the Affordable Care Act, the future of abortion rights or same-sex marriage and that she would be nobody's "pawn" if confirmed to the Supreme Court. Barrett faces questions from senators on second day of hearing Oct. 14, 2020 04:23 Barrett dodged several questions from lawmakers but told when pressed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., about Trump's remarks on him only appointing judges that advance his agenda she told the committee: "I am 100 percent committed to judicial independence from political pressure." Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn that he thought Barrett was doing "incredibly well" in her confirmation hearings. Trump has tweeted about the hearings throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday. The hearing will return tomorrow at 9 a.m. and each senator will be given 20 minutes each.







Harris takes to Twitter after her questioning During her confirmation hearing, Justice Ginsburg said the right to choose was "essential to women's equality."



We already know where Judge Barrett stands on a woman's right to choose. Her writings made it clear. It would be a disgrace to appoint her to Justice Ginsburg's seat. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 14, 2020







Blackburn last senator to question Barrett on Day 2 Blackburn, one of the junior Republican members of the committee, is the last senator to question Barrett. Blackburn has used her time during the dayslong hearing to humanize Barrett with questions about her family life and being a conservative female judge.







Barrett: 'I am not a liar' Amy Coney Barrett: 'I am not a liar' Oct. 13, 2020 02:15 Kennedy picked up after Harris grilled Barrett about her judicial philosophy and other topics, including the president. Kennedy, R-La., claimed that Harris had called Barrett a liar, apparently referring to the moment when Harris pressed Barrett about whether she knew that Trump had said he wanted specific types of justices on the court. "Sen. Harris called you a liar. Are you a liar?" Kennedy asked. "I am not a liar, Sen. Kennedy," Barrett replied. "So when Sen. Harris and her colleagues say you're a liar, they're wrong?" He continued. "They are," she said. It's been common in this hearing for Democrats to be sharply critical of Barrett, and Republicans have followed up to offer her wiggle room to explain further on controversial topics.







Harris points out significant timeline on view of Obamacare decision Harris just pointed out a significant timeline:



👉Trump nominated Barrett to the 7th circuit court, making her a judge, 5 months after she published an article criticizing Chief Justice Roberts' upholding of Obamacare. — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) October 13, 2020







Kamala Harris uses opening to talk about protecting health care, Covid-19 relief Harris began her opening to directly focus on protecting health care, such as the Affordable Care Act and the Senate's passing new coronavirus relief legislation. That has been a talking point of many Democratic senators over the past two days. They have also called the hearing part of a larger ploy by Republicans to repeal Obamacare. Harris' opening was more of a campaign speech to voters about what is at stake in the election. "Following a decade of failure, Washington Republicans have realized that the Affordable Care Act is working too well and helping too many people to repeal it," she said, claiming that the GOP is using the Supreme Court to strike down the law.







Harris has started her virtual questioning Following a dinner break, the hearing continued with Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, who is questioning Barrett virtually. She is the last Democratic senator who will address Barrett during the second day of hearings.







Barrett won't say that Trump should commit to a peaceful transfer of power Barrett would not say that Trump should commit to a peaceful transfer of power when pressed by Sen. Booker at her confirmation hearing. "Senator, that seems, to me, to be pulling me in a little bit into this question of whether the president has said that he would not peacefully leave office," she said. "And so to the extent that this is a political controversy right now, as a judge, I want to stay out of it and I do not want to express a view." Trump, who has made baseless claims about election rigging, has repeatedly dodged questions about whether he would accept the results of the election. Barrett did, however, speak generally and called the idea of peaceful transfers of power the "genius of our Constitution" and the "good faith and goodwill" of American voters.






