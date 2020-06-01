Communities look to clean up after Sunday protests Today, we start to put our community back together.



'No major incidents' on Sunday night, Atlanta police say Much different night in Atlanta last night. Police made 64 arrests with "no major incidents," per @Atlanta_Police. — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 1, 2020







Emotions run high at scene of Louisville shooting Warning: This video contains explicit language. Scene of shooting in #Louisville - visceral anger. This community is cracking apart. #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/hNn9g0NEvn — Cal Perry (@CalNBC) June 1, 2020







Chicago limits access to parts of city center as protest cleanup begins Parts of central Chicago will be closed off Monday to everyone except workers whose businesses are located in the area, residents and essential workers in order to maintain public safety after protests turned violent over the weekend, officials said. A statement from the Chicago mayor's office said train and bus services would bypass stops in the Loop area and central business district while some roads would also be closed. Essential workers were advised to take taxis or ride-share vehicles rather than drive themselves to reduce the number of vehicles in the area. Police are manning every street around the Loop area while the city works with neighborhood chambers of commerce and business organizations to ensure that sites that were damaged by looting and unrest are cleaned and boarded up.







NYPD commissioner 'troubled' by video of cop cars driving into protesters New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said he was "troubled" by the video of two NYPD vehicles driving into a crowd of protesters, but said it was a "very difficult situation" for police. In an exclusive interview with the "TODAY" show on Monday morning, Shea told Savannah Guthrie that "anyone that looks at that has to be troubled by what they saw." The footage from Saturday shows people placing a metal barrier in front of one NYPD SUV that had come to a stop on a street. Another vehicle then pulls up and slows down. When protesters began banging on the second vehicle, the police accelerated the vehicle, pushing numerous people in the crowd with it. The first vehicle then drove into the protesters, pushing them forward and knocking them on the ground. "There will be an investigation," Shea said of the incident. Read the full story here.






