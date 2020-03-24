Commuters squeeze into London Tube, despite lockdown measures Commuters squeeze into an Underground train in London on Tuesday morning. Emma Wilson The morning after the U.K. government announced a three-week lockdown and asked the British public to limit their movements to curb the spread of coronavirus, London's Underground was still full. Videos shared by commuters on social media show train cars and platforms rammed with people standing in close proximity to each other. London Mayor Sadiq Khan implored city residents to stop all non-essential use of public transport. "Ignoring these rules means more lives lost," Khan said in a tweet. He also warned that a growing number of public transport staff are off work sick or self-isolating, limiting the city's capacity to run more services. Lock down?! Think it’s time to review the list of key workers. This still feels dangerous @TfL @rtenews @BBCBreaking @Channel4News @itvnews @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/5cOIqh7hB7 — Ciara Baxter (@CiaraBaxter) March 24, 2020 Share this -







Wuhan travel restrictions set to end on April 8 A staff member sprays disinfectant at Wuhan Railway Station on Tuesday. AFP - Getty Images Travel restrictions in and out of Wuhan, the city in central China where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, will lift on April 8, local authorities announced Tuesday. Life in Wuhan ground to a standstill in January after the Chinese government moved to completely shutter public transportation, highways, airports and businesses as the number of coronavirus infections rose. The city's 11 million residents were told to stay at home and leave only in cases of emergency. Dozens of countries, including the United States, evacuated their nationals from Wuhan after the outbreak began. In recent weeks, China has seen a steep drop in the number of new infections in Wuhan and across the country, and officials are now shifting their attention to battling cases of the virus that are coming in from abroad.







Hospitals limiting visitors in delivery rooms Mothers-to-be spend months perfecting their birth plans. And while births often don't go according to those plans, most women find comfort in knowing they have support — and at least one person advocating for their wishes. Yet thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, this may not be the case for women delivering babies in the next few months. Hospitals across the country are limiting visitors and the number of people who can be in a room with a woman while she gives birth. One hospital in New York City has enacted the strictest policy yet: Banning partners from delivery rooms. Read the full story here.







Department of Homeland Security delays 'Remain in Mexico' hearings The federal government on Monday delayed upcoming hearings for asylum-seekers who have been detained and are awaiting U.S. court proceedings in Mexico. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said that detainees who have hearings within the next month under the Migrant Protection Protocol program — also known as "Remain in Mexico" — will be rescheduled. The department said that migrants should present themselves to border agents on their previously scheduled dates to get a new court hearing. A coalition of lawyers and judges called on the government last week to shutter immigration courts and delay hearings for migrants in response to the coronavirus pandemic.







More inmates released from Rikers Island 75 people with very limited time left on their sentences have been released from Rikers Island. We're making final decisions on another 200 candidates for potential release this evening. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 24, 2020






