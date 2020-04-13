Condé Nast to begin furloughs, slash some salaries by 20 percent

Condé Nast is the latest media company to reduce costs by slashing salaries, implementing furloughs and reducing staff.

Anyone with an annual salary above $100,000 will see a temporary reduction of between 10-20 percent, from May through September, CEO Roger Lynch said in a memo to staff on Monday. Lynch said he would take a 50 percent cut to his own base salary. The news was first reported by The Daily Beast.

Some staff will only work three to four days a week, and Lynch said the company is looking to cut some staff.

The publishing giant, which houses such titles such as Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler and Vanity Fair, is widely dependent on ad revenue from luxury goods and travel category advertising.