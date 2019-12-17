Congressman says he'll vote for one article of impeachment, not the other

A freshman Democratic congressman from Maine says he'll vote for one of the articles of impeachment, but not for the other.

In a message to constituents posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Rep. Jared Golden says he agrees President Donald Trump abused his power to dig up dirt on a political rival, but he is not convinced — yet — by the charge that he obstructed Congress.

On the first charge, Golden wrote, “The House investigation clearly unearthed a pattern of evidence that demonstrates the corrupt intent on the part of the president, his personal lawyer, and members of his administration to leverage the powers of the presidency to damage a political opponent and strengthen the president’s reelection prospects."

"This action crossed a clear red line, and in my view, there is no doubt that this is an impeachable act. For this reason, I will vote for Article I of the House resolution to impeach President Trump for an abuse of power," he wrote.

As for the second article, Golden wrote, "While I do not dispute that the White House has been provocative in its defiance and sweeping in its claims of executive privilege, I also believe there are legitimate and unresolved constitutional questions about the limits of executive privilege, and that before pursuing impeachment for this charge, the House has an obligation to exhaust all other available options."

Golden, who comes from a Republican-leaning district that went to Trump by 10 points in 2016, said the House should have sought to enforce subpoenas against acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and others.

"Before wielding our awesome power to impeach a sitting president, we first ought to exhaust available judicial remedies, or — at the very least — give the courts a chance," Golden wrote. So "while the president’s resistance toward our investigative efforts has been frustrating, it has not yet, in my view, reached the threshold of ‘high crime or misdemeanor’ that the Constitution demands."