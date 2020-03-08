Connecticut confirms first presumptive coronavirus case Gov. Ned Lamont on Sunday announced the first case of presumptive positive coronavirus in the state of Connecticut. 🆕 Today the @CTDPH State Laboratory confirmed the first presumptive positive case of #COVID19 involving a #Connecticut resident. The patient, a resident of #Wilton who is 40 to 50 years of age, is being treated at @DanburyHospital.



The person most likely became infected the virus that causes #COVID19 during a trip to California and sought medical care shortly after returning to CT.



This case is NOT related to the one involving a @DanburyHospital employee nor the one involving a physician at @BPTHOSP. This #COVID19 case is considered a presumptive positive until it is confirmed by @CDCgov. Extensive contact tracing is being done. All people who have had direct, face-to-face contact with this person are being instructed to stay home and self-isolate.







Italy reports another 133 deaths, death toll jumps to 366 People carry supplies while waiting to enter the formerly quarantined town of Casalpusterlengo in the Lombardy region of Italy on March 8, 2020. Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP Italy's coronavirus death toll rose to 366 on Sunday after authorities announced another 133 deaths, the largest daily rise in reported fatalities in the country since the outbreak began. The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus in Europe, jumped 25% to 7,375 from 5,883 on Saturday, another record jump. At least 622 people have have recovered from COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, according to Angelo Borrelli, head of the country's Civil Protection Agency. Victims in Italy who died after contracting the virus are mostly over the age of 50. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called for Italy to ban all its citizens from traveling in Europe in an effort to curb the outbreak. "Italy should ban all its citizens from travelling to Europe, because we are not able to order such a thing within (the European Union's borderless area) Schengen," Babis said on Czech Television Sunday. Italy's government has placed more than 16 million people — a quarter of the population — under lockdown.







Passengers from Grand Princess cruise ship to be quarantined in California, Texas and Georgia The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus off the coast of San Francisco, Calif., on March 7, 2020. Stephen Lam / Reuters Grand Princess cruise passengers from the U.S. who have been held off the coast of California will be divided between three states for quarantine, the Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday. The Grand Princess, where at least 21 of the 3,500 people on board have tested positive for coronavirus, has been stranded in the water since Wednesday and is set to dock in Oakland on Monday. At least 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base, about 50 miles northeast of Oakland, and Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego, HHS said. Other passengers will be taken to either Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Sunday that thirty-four state residents and American citizens from the East coast will be taken to the Marietta base for quarantine and additional testing. "I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe, and our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested," Kemp said. HHS said it is still working with the State Department to repatriate several hundred non-American passengers to their home countries.







Uber and Lyft promise to compensate drivers diagnosed with coronavirus Uber announced that it will support drivers with confirmed cases of coronavirus, the company said Sunday. The ride hail giant said it would support its contracted drivers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, or those forced into quarantine by public health officials, according to Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of rides and platform. Macdonald said that drivers and delivery workers will receive compensation for up to 14 days. "This has already begun in some markets and we are working to implement mechanisms to do this worldwide," McDonald said. 'We believe this is the right thing to do." Lyft also confirmed Sunday that it has decided to provide compensation to drivers infected or quarantined. The announcements from Uber and Lyft come just a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that one of the city's confirmed coronavirus cases involved an Uber driver from Queens. The patient was in isolation at a local hospital, NBC New York reported. A male Uber driver in his 30s is currently hospitalized in Queens. He is not a TLC licensed driver, and primarily drives on Long Island.







Another 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York There are 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday, bringing the total in the state to 105.



Westchester: 82

NYC: 12

Nassau: 5

Rockland: 2

Saratoga: 2

Suffolk: 1

Ulster: 1



Westchester: 82
NYC: 12
Nassau: 5
Rockland: 2
Saratoga: 2
Suffolk: 1
Ulster: 1

We're testing aggressively & we are seeing the number of confirmed cases go up as expected.







A makeshift hospital in Wuhan, empty A staff member removes waste after the final patients were discharged from a temporary hospital set up to treat people diagnosed with coronavirus in a sports stadium in Wuhan, China, on March 8, 2020. AFP - Getty Images







WHO chief: 100 countries report COVID19 cases for the first time Today for the first time 100 countries are reporting #COVID19 cases. This comes after the world reached 100,000 cases yesterday. While very serious, this should not discourage us. There are many things everyone, everywhere can and should do now.







Ten dead after quarantine site collapses in China Ten people have died and 23 are missing after a hotel housing people quarantined by the coronavirus collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, authorities in the city said Sunday. A total of 71 people were trapped under the rubble after the hotel collapsed Saturday night local time and 38 people have now been retrieved, China's ministry of emergency management confirmed. Pictures from the site showed rescue workers clad in hard hats, goggles and face masks carrying injured people away. Authorities said more than 1,000 first responders were working on the scene. It was unclear what caused the collapse. Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou on Saturday. STR / AFP - Getty Images The steel-structured building, built in 2013, was being used as the monitoring space for quarantined citizens who have traveled to or stayed at heavily infected regions, officials said.






