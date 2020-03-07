Connecticut hospital worker tests positive

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a tweet Friday night that a hospital employee had tested positive for the first coronavirus case.

The New York resident, an employee of Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The patient is currently under self-quarantine.

Tonight we learned that an employee from @DanburyHospital and @NorwalkHospital who is a resident of #NewYorkState has tested positive for #coronavirus. I'm in #Danbury now meeting with health officials. We plan on holding a news briefing at 7:30PM to provide more details. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 6, 2020

The two hospitals are both part of the Nuvance Health care system, NBC Connecticut reported.

“Our multidisciplinary team across Nuvance Health is working closely together to ensure we are prepared for this quickly evolving outbreak,” Dr. Valerie Cluzet, infectious disease specialist at Nuvance Health, said Thursday in a statement. “Effective communication and staying informed are both essential to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.”

At least 200 people in Connecticut have been advised to self-monitor for signs of coronavirus, a spokesperson for the governor told NBC Connecticut.