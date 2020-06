Connecticut to review COVID-19 response in nursing homes, assisted living facilities Connecticut will order an independent, third-party review of the preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic inside of the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release Monday. The review will incorporate a top-to-bottom analysis of all elements of the pandemic and how it was addressed in these facilities, which account for more than 60 percent of total deaths in the state, according to the announcement. “As we prepare for the possibility of a second wave, we must be proactive in analyzing what occurred, what needs to be improved, and how we can ensure the quality and safety of facilities that some of our most vulnerable residents call home,” Lamont said. Share this -







Virginia announces temporary moratorium on evictions Virginia will issue a temporary statewide moratorium on all eviction proceedings, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release Monday. The order will halt all eviction proceedings through June 28 while the Northam administration implements a rent relief program for Virginians impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. "I am grateful to the Chief Justice for granting this order, and for the activists who have been working tirelessly on this important issue," Northam said. "Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need."







Returning to school in Spain Teachers try to prevent a hug between Wendy Otin, 6, and Oumou Salam Niang, 6, as they greet each other Monday on the first day of school as the lockdown ends in Barcelona. Emilio Morenatti / AP







Pennsylvania reports 351 more COVID-19 cases The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 351 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 75,943.







NYC is open. Gov Cuomo chatting with New Yorkers on the subway. Ridership at the moment is light but we are reassuring that it's safe. pic.twitter.com/nF6sGht64T — Dani Lever (@Dani_Lever) June 8, 2020







Black, Asian pregnant women in U.K. more likely to be hospitalized Black, Asian and other minority groups accounted for the majority of pregnant women in the U.K. who were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, a study published Monday in The BMJ finds. The study included data from all 194 obstetric units in the U.K. from March 1 through April 14. During that time, 427 pregnant women were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. One quarter of the women were Asian and 22 percent were black. "The high proportion of women from black or minority ethnic groups admitted with infection needs urgent investigation and explanation," the researchers wrote. Pregnant women admitted with COVID-19 were also more likely to be overweight or obese, the study found. Forty percent of the women were 35 or older and one third had a preexisting medical condition. Most of the women had good outcomes, and the transmission of the coronavirus from mother to baby was uncommon. Five babies died, but it's unclear whether the virus played a role in their deaths, the authors wrote. One in 100 women pregnant women admitted with COVID-19 died.







Up to 40 percent of U.S. diplomats in Washington to return to work June 15 U.S. diplomats are beginning to return to work as the State Department moves into the first phase of its "Diplomacy Strong" plan for operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter obtained by NBC News. As part of this phase, up to 40 percent of U.S. diplomats could return to work in the next few weeks, although "maximum use of telework" is still strongly encouraged. "Our health and that of our colleagues is dependent on our individual actions," Under Secretary of State Brian Bulatao said in the letter sent across the agency Monday. "Therefore when you do return to the office, it is important to keep strict social distancing measures and to wear cloth face coverings when distancing is not possible." Almost 100 posts overseas and 10 domestic facilities have moved into the first phase so far and Washington is poised to reopen June 15, but leadership at each individual U.S. mission or bureau is ultimately responsible for determining if the criteria has been met to move to the next step of the plan.