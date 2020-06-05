To avoid having Phase 2 of Connecticut's reopening efforts take effect during a busy Father's Day weekend, we're going to move it up a few days earlier to June 17.



We'll release additional safety guidance for businesses that fall under Phase 2 in the next couple of days. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 5, 2020







Florida announces more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases Florida's health department announced 1,305 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 61,488. The state also announced 53 additional deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak; some 2,660 people have died across Florida.







Wisconsin's World Dairy Expo canceled due to COVID-19 The World Dairy Expo, a Wisconsin tradition that drew more than 60,000 attendees in 2019, was canceled for the first time in its 53-year history due to COVID-19 concerns. This year's expo was scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. By that point, members of the expo's Executive Committee expect Dane County to be in the third phase of the state's reopening plan, which sets a 250-person limit for outdoor events. "Our collective heart is heavy as we share with you that World Dairy Expo 2020 has been cancelled," Scott Bentley, WDE General Manager, said in a statement. "We know how much this hurts; we feel it, too. Please know other options were explored and considered by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee and staff."







CBP seizes 'unapproved' COVID-19 products, including hydroxychloroquine Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Friday that it "continues to ... seize a large number of counterfeit, unapproved or otherwise substandard COVID-19 products" and "unproven medicines," including chloroquine. A CBP official said chloroquine is an umbrella term for drugs that include hydroxychloroquine, and that the agency's drug seizures included hydroxychloroquine. President Trump has taken the drug and touted it as a treatment for COVID-19. Among the items CBP said it had seized as of June 1 were 107,300 FDA-prohibited COVID-19 test kits in 301 incidents; 750,000 counterfeit face masks in 86 incidents; 2,500 EPA-prohibited anti-virus lanyards in 89 incidents; and 11,000 FDA-prohibited chloroquine tablets in 91 incidents. In a press release, CBP said, "Criminal organizations are attempting to exploit the limited supply of and increased demand for some pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment and other medical goods required to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other products, these criminals are smuggling and selling counterfeit safety equipment, unapproved COVID-19 test kits, unproven medicines and substandard hygiene products through the online marketplace."






