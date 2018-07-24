Lamb holds large lead over Rothfus in 2018's only member-on-member clash

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb is up big over Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus in a new poll of the only member-on-member matchup of the 2018 midterms.

Lamb leads Rothfus by double-digits in the new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday, no matter which projection the university used to project the November electorate.

The Democrat leads with 51 percent of the vote compared to Rothfus's 39 percent among all potential voters, a lead that grows to 13 points when filtered through a historic midterm electorate.

Projecting for a Democratic "surge" at the ballot box in November, Lamb leads by a margin of 54 percent to 39 percent.

All of the margins are outside the poll's margins of error, which range from 5.2 percent to 7.3 percent depending on the voter screen used.

The findings will undoubtedly raise the pressure on Rothfus, who until now had been able to bank on coasting to reelection. The district will now be rated by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report as "leans Democratic," one of its analysts announced Tuesday.

But last year, the state Supreme Court redrew the state's congressional maps after panning the old lines as an unconstitutional gerrymander benefiting Republicans. Among the changes implemented by the court was a massive redrawing of Rothfus's district, moving it from a safe-Republican district to a swing seat.

That move puts the Republican against Lamb, who won his February special election in a deep-red seat earlier this year.

The polling shows Lamb leading big among his current constituents in his old congressional district, while those currently represented by Rothfus are split. But the new voters, many of whom were moved into the district from the Pittsburgh suburbs, are overwhelmingly choosing Lamb.

The Democrat also sports higher favorables than his rival—44 percent of voters in the new district have a favorable view of him compared to the 17 percent who view him unfavorably. Rothfus's favorables are still above water but not as high —31 percent view him favorably while 23 percent view him unfavorably.

Another ominous number for Rothfus is President Trump's 44 percent approval and 51 percent disapproval rating in the district. And 48 percent of voters thought that Trump's trade and tariff policies would have a negative impact on the district.

The GOP's tax cut law is slightly above water in the district, with 43 percent approving of the law and 39 percent disapproving. Rothfus has leaned on the GOP's passage of the law, and it was a major point of discussion for Vice President Pence when he visited the district to rally on the congressman's behalf earlier this year.