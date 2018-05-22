Consumers love streaming services, still don't love pay TV and ISPs

It has not been a good week for Disney's PR machine, and it's only Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the beloved Star Wars franchise stumbled, with "Solo" turning out so-so box office results. Then, Roseanne Barr blew up ABC's No. 1 show with a racist tweet on the same day that Starbucks closed early to provide diversity training to its staff.

The twittersphere tapped its collective watch after Barr tweeted a racist remark at former Barack Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett, waiting to see how ABC would respond.

Then at 1:49 P.M. ET, Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said the network decided to cancel the show.

But shouldn't they have known it was going to end this way? ABC clearly knew that getting into business with Barr wasn't going to be easy, as NBC News' Daniel Arkin points out here. Roseanne had sent a variety of questionable tweets, including a suggestion that Parkland survivor David Hogg had performed a Nazi salute. Earlier on Tuesday, Barr suggested incorrectly that Chelsea Clinton was married to a nephew of George Soros.

Here's what Dungey had told Adweek's Jason Lynch before today's drama: “Roseanne has said herself that she does not want what she says publicly to overshadow the show in any way, and I do hope that she will continue to be thoughtful about what she shares on social moving forward.”

Roseanne even told AdWeek she was going to try to talk about what she's for on social media rather than what's she against, and the magazine reported season two would be less political and more about family.

ABC was desperate to get the show on the schedule last season.

Here's what Disney/ABC co-chairman Ben Sherwood told AdWeek: “Every fiber of my being wanted to resist Roseanne going to Netflix,” Sherwood said. “I said, ‘Roseanne belongs at eight o’clock on Tuesday night on ABC, with the full force of the ABC television network behind it.' While all kinds of changes are taking place throughout our industry, one thing remains true: Broadcast is still the only way into 125 million homes.”

Disney has won praise for its swift action, but did it really have a choice?

While Havas Media Chief Investment Officer Jason Kanefsky said ABC did the right thing in acting fast, he told NBC News that advertisers are extremely sensitive about what's known as "brand safety."

"It would have gone on a list where we won't run on it," Kanefsky said of the show in light of Barr's tweets on Tuesday.

It's also hard to see Disney chief executive Bob Iger maintaining a friendship with Oprah, who offered to campaign for him if he ever runs for office, had ABC chosen a middle road.

But that's not the end of Iger's headaches. There's that whole $52.4 billion bid Disney made for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets, which is now the subject of a possible counter-bid from Comcast (which is the parent company of NBCUniversal).