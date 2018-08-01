Feedback

Contractor had no knowledge of companies Manafort used to pay him

The ninth witness brought to the stand by the government was Doug DeLuca, another contractor who performed work on Andrea Manafort’s Arlington home. The work included exterior design, an outside kitchen with soapstone countertops, a living room and a pergola.

DeLuca’s firm, Federal Construction Company LLC, was paid $104,424 by Paul Manafort.

DeLuca told attorney Brandon Van Grack that he was subpoenaed for documents related to his business with Manafort, including emails, sketches, photos of progress and completion, and bank statements.

It was established through an email brought into evidence that DeLuca would handle design with Andrea, and matters of construction and budget with Paul.

In one agonizing moment, Van Grack asked DeLuca what a “pergola” is. DeLuca took Van Grack to task, offering a lengthy explanation, including specific details about the wisteria vining up the wood to create natural shade. Judge Ellis interjected, asking Van Grack the “virtue” of “having a witness describe in exquisite detail” this aspect of the work. “You’re done. Move on,” Ellis said.

Manafort paid Federal Construction via wire from an entity called Lucicle Consultants Ltd — not to be confused with Lucille LLC, the entity that purchased Andrea Manafort’s home — and Pompolo Ltd.

DeLuca said he had no knowledge of the origins of these companies.

Again appearing to try to head off the defense’s strategy, Van Grack asked DeLuca if he’d ever met or spoken with Rick Gates, or if he’d received payment from him. DeLuca said he not to all of these questions.

In his cross examination, defense lawyer Jay Nanavati’s asked DeLuca if Manafort ever said this would be a business project (“No”), if he ever said the house would be used for anyone other than Andrea (“No”) and if he’d ever heard of Lucille or Lucicle except through Paul Manafort (again, “No”).

by

Michelle Dubert

Charlie Gile

Prosecutors home in on mystery invoice to contractor for work on Manafort's homes

Stephen Jacobson testified that his company, SP&C, worked for Paul Manafort beginning in 2001 and billed $3.2 million for work on at least five of his homes — including one in Trump Tower.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Jacobson how he received payment on Manafort's invoices. Jacobson said that the bills were mostly paid by international wire transfer. Prosecutors showed records of international wire transfers from banks in Cyprus to SP&C that Jacobson said matched outstanding invoices for work done at Manafort's properties.

Andres entered into evidence an invoice that purported to be from SP&C to a company named Global Endeavours, but Jacobson said he did not recognize it. The balance matched a $75,000 payment from Cyprus to SP&C from two days earlier in November 2013. The prosecution was implying that something is suspicious about this invoice but haven't yet expanded any further.

Earlier in the day, the manager at a luxury New York menswear shop said that he didn't recognize a different misspelled invoice.

Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Jay Nanavati asked Jacobson to describe Manafort's demeanor. "Tough but fair," Jacobson said. Jacobson testified that after Manafort handed off bill paying to a woman named Heather, the bills were paid in a more timely fashion.

Next on the stand: Douglas DeLuca, a builder.

Michelle Dubert

'Very close friend' testifies about real estate deal

The seventh witness the government called to the stand was Wayne Holland, a retired Army lieutenant colonel turned contractor and real estate agent, and who is a neighbor of Manafort's. Holland called Manafort a “very close friend” for over 30 years.

When asked if he knew what Manafort had done for a living, Holland said he knew he was a successful lobbyist.

Holland was an agent for Manafort’s daughter Andrea when she purchased a $1.89 million house in Arlington, Virginia, in 2012. Holland told the jury that Manafort told him to “go for it” and offer the full asking price. He said the money deposit for the home came from Andrea, and Manafort paid the rest.

He said it was a cash offer.

Holland didn’t have a sense of where geographically the money came from. Prosecutor Uzo Asonye presented an email from Paul Manafort to Holland regarding the purchasing property. The email said: 

“1.9 million should be in your escrow account tomorrow morning. It is coming from Lucille LLC.”

Holland did not know what Lucille LLC was, and didn’t inquire as that was beyond his job requirements as the buyer’s realtor. He said Manafort did not say where the wire was coming from.

When asked about Rick Gates, Holland stated he was familiar with him in regards to his involvement in the news, but he was not involved in home purchase.

Defense attorney Jay Nanavati reiterated in cross examination that Holland didn’t know and didn’t need to know Lucille, as it was a matter for the seller. He asked finally, “Is Paul Manafort one of the nicest neighbors you’ve had?”

Michelle Dubert

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye told Judge Ellis that the prosecution is moving “ahead of schedule,” and that he anticipates the government will rest its case next week. He did not specify a more specific time frame.

Michelle Dubert

Manafort definitely has expensive taste...

The CFO of a Beverly Hills store that has called itself “the most expensive store” testified that Paul Manafort was a good customer. Ron Wall of House of Bijan, Wednesday’s fourth witness, said most customers paid by card or check, but some paid by wire transfer.

Prosecutor Greg Andres showed Wall a series of invoices dating from 2010 through 2012 totaling $334,325, all of which were paid through wire transfers from banks that originated in Cyprus.

Between Alan Couture of New York and Bijan Couture, so far on Wednesday the government has produced invoices for some $1.26 million worth of clothes that it says Manafort purchased between the years 2010 and 2014.

In defense attorney Jay Nanavati’s cross examination, he pointed out to the jury that Wall had never met Manafort, had not been a sales person for Bijan or in a “customer-facing” position, and did not interact with Manafort. He was also quick to reiterate that other clients at Bijan also paid through wire transfers.

Another witness, Daniel Opsut of Mercedes-Benz of Alexandria, testified that Manafort had paid for a new Mercedes with money from Cyprus. Opsut said that in October 2012, Paul and Kathleen Manafort bought a new 2013 SL 550, list price $123,000, by trading in two other cars and covering the remaining $62,750 with a payment from Cyprus Popular Bank.

Charlie Gile

Judge: It’s not the suits we care about – it’s how he paid for them

The prosecution’s first witness after lunch break, 29-year-old Maximilian Katzman, told the jury that Paul Manafort was one of his luxury menswear shop’s best customers, and the only one who paid through international wire transfer.

An exhibit prepared by the FBI using banking records from Katzman’s New York City store, Alan Couture, showed that Manafort had spent more than $825,000 on suits and other clothes from the store between 2011 and 2014.

Judge T.S. Ellis then warned prosecutors they were spending too much time on the price of the suits. "The government doesn't want to prosecute someone for wearing nice clothes," Ellis said. He told them to focus instead on how the invoices were paid.

Records from HSBC showed that funds from Cyprus were used to pay invoices. Katzman also testified that Manafort had emailed him saying that these funds were coming.

Katzman also testified that he only contacted Rick Gates, Manafort’s business partner, about invoices when he couldn't get in touch with Manafort. "I believe he is Mr. Manafort's assistant," Katzman said. Gates worked for Manafort’s consultancy, Davis Manafort, and also worked with Manafort on the Trump presidential campaign.

Prosecutors asked Katzman to look at what appeared to be an invoice from "Alan Corture," a misspelling of the firm’s name. Katzman said he had never seen the document before.

Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Jay Nanavati asked Katzman if he was aware of Gates' level of education and spelling ability. He said he wasn't.

Next up on the stand: another luxury menswear shop owner, Ronald Wall.

Michelle Dubert

FBI agent testifies on Manafort's 'closets full' of suits

On Tuesday, the first day of Paul Manafort’s trial, prosecutors revealed the defendant owned a $15,000 suit made from ostrich. On Wednesday, just before the court broke for lunch, FBI agent Matthew Mikuska testified that Manafort had “closets full” of suits, and prosecutors presented invoices for bespoke suits totaling $66,000.

Judge T.S. Ellis didn’t permit photos of the suits to be entered into evidence, and struggled to pronounce the name of Manafort’s high-end tailors. “If it doesn’t say Men’s Wearhouse,” said Ellis, “I don’t buy it.”

The prosecution presented two invoices for custom suits from Alan Couture nearing $66,000, as well as invoices for $160,000 in silk rugs. The judge read aloud a stipulation stating that offshore funds were wired to the Virginia rug vendor to pay for them.

ICYMI...

Manafort's trial has, of course, not escaped the attention of President Donald Trump, who asked in a tweet who was treated worse: the legendary gangster Alphonse "Al" Capone or Paul Manafort. 

This tweet came shortly after Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to "stop this Rigged Witch Hunt Right now." 

Michelle Dubert

Will Rick Gates testify? A back and forth

In a lengthy romp through the documents seized at Manafort’s apartment, Judge T.S. Ellis became impatient with prosecutor Uzo Asonye’s questioning of FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska. Asonye introduced exhibit 372, which was an agenda from Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s business partner, dated March 21, 2013. Ellis asked Asonye why the prosecutors were asking the witness about that if the government is going to call Gates as a witness.

Asonye replied, "He may testify in this case, he may not testify."

The judge said that was news to him and to about 50 reporters “who ran out of here like rats on a sinking ship.”

Asonye backtracked, saying it’s not to suggest that prosecutors will not call Gates. “If I need to shorten the case I will,” he said. “We evaluate each witness by what the case needs.”

Ellis said, “Yes, but you know by and large which witnesses you intend to call. If you’re going to call Mr. Gates, this is a waste of time. Remember I said that.”

Gates worked on the 2016 Trump campaign as deputy to Manafort, the campaign’s chair, and then stayed with the campaign after Manafort left in August. Gates was indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy and has agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s probe.

Charlie Gile & Michelle Dubert

FBI agent describes raid on Manafort apartment

The prosecution called its second and third witnesses Wednesday morning, political strategist Daniel Rabin and FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska.

 As with the first witness, political consultant Tad Devine, the prosecution used Rabin to establish the kind of work  Manafort was doing in Ukraine. Rabin worked with Manafort for candidate Viktor Yanukovych.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Rabin about Manafort’s relationship with Manafort’s business partner Rick Gates, who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Rabin said that while Manafort worked on overall political strategy, Gates handled the business and logistical side of the firm. Rick worked for Paul, Rabin said. He was the gatekeeper.

Defense attorney Richard Westling cross-examined Rabin, asking about Manafort’s work ethic and reputation.

After Rabin, Mikuska took the stand. Mikuska was the seizing agent when the FBI raided Manafort’s Virginia apartment on August 14, 2017.

Mikuska said he and an FBI team entered the apartment with a key after knocking several times. Manafort was inside the apartment at the time they entered. Mikuska described the apartment as a large “luxury unit.”

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye brought forth into evidence a series of documents that were seized in the raid. These documents included loan agreements, loan applications, and home improvement invoices on several of Manafort’s homes, including those in Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Hamptons and in Florida.

The documents all had Paul Manafort’s name, except one document confirming forgiveness of debt, which listed Davis Manafort LLC.

