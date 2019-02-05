Contributors to tonight’s State of the Union live blog

The chair of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group is urging female lawmakers to wear “suffragette white” to President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union speech.

“We’ll honor all those who came before us and send a message of solidarity that we’re not going back on our hard-earned rights,” Florida Rep. Lois Frankel wrote on Twitter last week.

Frankel's congressional group, which includes all Democratic women in the House, seeks to advance such issues as equal pay for women, paid family leave and reproductive rights. Democratic congresswomen also wore white to Trump's first address to Congress in 2017 in a symbolic gesture remembering the woman's suffrage movement. Last year, they wore black as a sign of solidarity with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

On Monday, Frankel announced that her guest to the speech will be Kim Churches, the CEO of the American Association of University Women, a nonprofit that promotes equity for women.