Controversial tech company pitches facial recognition to track COVID-19

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, former President George W. Bush to appear in global virus relief livestream LOS ANGELES — Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and former President George W. Bush will be among 200 star-studded participants in a 24-hour global livestream event. The Call to Unite event will kick off Friday evening to offer performances and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Event organizers hope participants can help inspire people to "emerge from this crisis better than when it began." Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell and Alanis Morissette are expected to participate in the event. Each will answer calls in their own way, whether through performing a song, sharing a story or offering a prayer. The event will be livestreamed at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars.







Trump lays out new coronavirus testing 'blueprint' as states weigh reopening President Donald Trump heads to a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden on April 27, 2020. Carlos Barria / Reuters President Donald Trump on Monday announced a new federal coronavirus testing "blueprint" to aid governors in ramping up capacity as a handful of states begin lifting stay-at-home restrictions. Trump, who was not originally scheduled to hold a press briefing, billed the plan as part of the administration's push for a "phased and very safe reopening" of the U.S. over the next few months. He said the plan includes provisions for expanding state testing capacity and establishing widespread monitoring systems as well as contact tracing. "We are continuing to rapidly expand our capacity and confident that we have enough testing to begin reopening and the reopening process," Trump said from the White House Rose Garden. "We're deploying the full power and strength of the federal government to help states cites to help local governments get this horrible plague over with and over with fast." Read the full story here.







Fact check: Trump says giving states a list of labs caused testing to 'skyrocket' Trump again boasted he schooled state governors in testing on Monday, claiming that COVID-19 tests surged after his administration gave a list of laboratory facilities to governors. "As you know for several weeks my administration has encouraged the governors to leverage unused testing capacity in states — very few understood that we have tremendous capacity. Then one week ago we provided each governor with a list of names addresses and phone numbers of the labs where they could find extra testing capacity in their states," Trump said Monday night. We've fact checked this before: governors said they needed swaps and supplies, not contact information for labs. But Trump claimed Monday that the list caused a spike in testing. "Within 48 hours, the number of tests performed across the country began to absolutely skyrocket," Trump said. Not so. According to COVID Tracking Project data, the number of tests conducted has risen steadily. There is no sign of a "skyrocket" after Trump sent governors a list on April 20.







Illinois judge blocks extension of governor's stay-at-home order Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday he is seeking to overturn a ruling by a judge who issued a restraining order against the extension of his stay-at-home order. Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney reportedly granted the restraining order after Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey sued the state, claiming Pritzker violated residents' civil rights, according to NBC Chicago. Pritzker called Bailey's decision to go to court "an insult to all Illinoisans." "History will remember those who put politics aside to come together to keep people safe," Prtizker said Monday. "It will also remember those who are so blindly devoted to ideology and the pursuit of personal celebrity they made an enemy of science and reason." Thousands of Illinoisans are still with us today because nearly all of you have made an earnest effort to follow our stay at home order, so that's a decision I'm proud to have made.



Thank you for being #AllInIllinois — now let's stay the course and defeat this virus for good. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 27, 2020



Thank you for being #AllInIllinois — now let's stay the course and defeat this virus for good. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 27, 2020 Share this -







Car caravan in Virginia protests lack of coronavirus protections for ICE detainees Virginia caravan protest demands release of ICE detainees April 27, 2020 01:51 Community groups held a caravan protest organized today across Virginia, pressuring elected officials and ICE to release incarcerated and detained people to be able to socially distance at home, citing that it is impossible to socially distance in a prison. About 50 cars were a part of the protest, with participants decorating their vehicles with signs that called on ICE to release detainees and #FreeThemAll, while honking and chanting. The car caravan made circling stops at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, an ICE field office and finally Sen. Mark Warner's state office. The organizers told NBC News they hoped the protest would draw attention to the fact that there are people in immigration detention and prisons who are still trapped during the pandemic in shared spaces, but additionally to shed light on the lack of testing going on inside of the two main ICE detention centers in Virginia — Caroline and Farmville. The protest was organized in part by the groups Sanctuary DMV and La ColectiVA, members of whom speak directly with detainees inside of Virginia's two ICE detention centers.







Barr directs prosecutors to look for state and local stay-home orders that go too far Attorney General William Barr speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at the White House on April 1, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file Attorney General William Barr on Monday directed the nation's federal prosecutors to watch for restrictions imposed by state and local governments during the coronavirus pandemic that may go too far, violating constitutional rights. "Many policies that would be unthinkable in regular times have become commonplace in recent weeks, and we do not want to unduly interfere with the important efforts of state and local officials to protect the public," Barr wrote. "But the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis. We must therefore be vigilant to ensure its protections are preserved, at the same time that the public is protected." Read the full story here.






