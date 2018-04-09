Corker backs Blackburn in Tennessee Senate race

Outgoing Republican Sen. Bob Corker on Monday endorsed Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s campaign to fill his Senate seat in Tennessee.

Corker tweeted his support days after the Tennessee Republican Party removed seven Senate candidates from the primary ballot for not meeting certain voting requirements.

The endorsement follows an awkward few weeks earlier this year when Corker openly mulled re-entering the race after Republicans in the state privately expressed concerns about Blackburn’s ability to defeat Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen. A spokesperson for Blackburn told the Washington Post that anyone doubting the congresswoman’s ability to win a general election is a “sexist pig.”

Corker, who has had a tumultuous relationship with President Donald Trump, ultimately decided against re-entering the race.