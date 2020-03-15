Ben Kesslen
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpasses 3,000
The U.S. now has more than 3,000 reported cases of coronavirus, according to NBC News tallies.
As of Sunday afternoon, there have been at least 61 deaths in the U.S. due to coronavirus and 3204 reported cases.
The numbers in the U.S. are rising as people around the country are increasingly practicing social distancing in an effort to stop the virus' spread. Currently Washington state and New York have the highest concentration of cases, each with more than 600.
Doha Madani
Travelers face airport chaos as U.S. tries to implement coronavirus screening
Those who came to the U.S. from abroad Saturday were met with chaos as new coronavirus screenings snarled airports around the country, forcing travelers into overcrowded lines for hours.
Beth Kander, 38, returned from France to a "madhouse" at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, where she spent about five hours going from line to line. Kander told NBC News Sunday that her flight was only alerted to the screenings about an hour before landing.
"When we were an hour out from landing, the captain made an announcement, and it created a lot of anxiety," Kander said. "He said you will not be allowed to get off a plane, a U.S. official will board and there will be a coronavirus update."
O’Hare airport was only one of many airports where passengers returning from abroad were forced into packed lines, antithetical from the call for “social distancing” in an effort to slow the spread coronavirus. Travelers also reported overcrowding at airports in New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth upon their returns.
Doha Madani
Gov. Andrew Cuomo asks businesses to voluntarily close, announces third New York death
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged businesses to consider density control measures in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus before confirmed cases overwhelm the state’s hospital system. He also announced the third coronoavirus death in New York.
“I want private businesses to aggressively consider work from home and voluntary closings,” Cuomo told reporters Sunday. “Depending on what businesses do on a voluntary basis, we could consider mandatory actions later on.”
The governor said that the state is working to expand capacity of beds and ventilators in the state but is concerned that the system might be overwhelmed in the coming weeks if measures aren’t taken to prevent disease spread, including social distancing. Cuomo urged the federal government to step in to create nationwide policies and offer its resources to states that need the support.
New York has the highest number of confirmed cases, with 729 patients who have tested positive of 5,272 total tests, according to Cuomo. He said the new death was a 78-year-old woman with underlying health issues.
Ben Kesslen
National Institutes of Health employee tests positive for COVID-19
An employee at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced in a Sunday press release.
The employee is not involved in patient care and works for the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.
The NIH, the nation's medical research agency, said its Occupational Medical Service tested the employee and the result was positive.
"While this is an unfortunate development, it is not surprising, and NIH expects that there will be more cases of infection among NIH staff," the agency said in a press release.
Ben Kesslen
Puerto Rico enacts curfew, business closures as coronavirus fears rise on the island
In an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, Puerto Rico is enacting a curfew and closing non-essential businesses.
Governor Wanda Vazquez ordered residents to stay home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in a Sunday address, and said only stores that sell groceries and medical equipment should stay open.
Puerto Rico announced the island's first three cases on Friday. Gov. Vasquez said on Saturday the public school system on the island will close for two weeks and that no cruise ships will be allowed to dock in San Juan.
Reuters
Germany tries to stop Trump from luring away firm working on coronavirus vaccine
BERLIN — Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.
German government sources told Reuters on Sunday that the U.S. administration was looking into how it could gain access to a potential vaccine being developed by a German firm, CureVac.
Earlier, the Welt am Sonntag German newspaper reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure CureVac to the United States, and the German government was making counter-offers to tempt it to stay.
Allan Smith
Fauci: Americans are 'going to have to hunker down significantly more' to fight coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that Americans "should be prepared that they're going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing" to fight the growing COVID-19 outbreak.
Asked if the U.S. should consider a 14-day national shutdown similar to those in Europe, he said, "I would prefer as much as we possibly could ... I think we should really be overly aggressive and get criticized for over-reacting."
Fauci said that the goal now is to "blunt" the curve of confirmed cases, keeping the number of those infected low enough so as to not overwhelm the U.S. hospital system.
"If you let the curve get up there, then the entire society is going to be hit," he said.
Fauci: Americans 'going to have to hunker down significantly more'March 15, 202002:11
Ben Kesslen
Second coronavirus death reported in Louisiana
A 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions died on Sunday, becoming Louisiana's second COVID-19 death.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell mourned the man's loss in a Sunday morning statement, saying he was her friend.
“The news this morning of a second death in Orleans Parish is deeply heartbreaking to me, personally — and is additional tragic news for the people of our City,” Mayor Cantrell said. “The patient in this instance was a friend of mine, but every one of those impacted by this outbreak is someone’s friend, someone’s father, someone’s loved one.
Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19. I ask the people of Louisiana to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the family members and friends who have lost their loved one.#lalege— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 15, 2020
📰: https://t.co/ccuZW7hH2u
As of Sunday morning, Louisiana had 78 reported coronavirus cases.
Kalhan Rosenblatt
'Thanks to the Helpers': Tom Hanks posts coronavirus update to Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx
A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on
Actor Tom Hanks posted a short update to his Instagram account early Sunday morning days after he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.
Ben Kesslen
First coronavirus death reported in Oregon
Oregon officials announced the state's first official death due to coronavirus.
A 70-year-old man in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, died from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority announced.
The individual had underlying health conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. He had not traveled internationally and had no known contact with a confirmed case.
There were 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oregon as of Sunday morning. Its neighbor to the north, Washington, has seen 646 cases and 40 deaths. The national death toll from coronavirus now stands at 60.
Yuliya Talmazan
Dueling U.S., U.K. travel restrictions and advisories strain transatlantic relations
LONDON — Amid a worsening coronavirus epidemic, the U.S. and the U.K. engaged in a political tit for tat Sunday after Britain advised its citizens against all but essential travel to the U.S. hours after the White House announced it would expand a European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.
With 1,140 people testing positive for the virus, 21 dead and up to 10,000 suspected cases, the British government has called for a national effort to fight the spread of the epidemic similar to the one which helped the country through the Second World War.
"Our generation has never been tested like this," health minister Matt Hancock wrote in right-leaning newspaper The Sunday Telegraph, calling the coronavirus "the biggest public health emergency in a generation."
But travel restrictions imposed by the U.S. are adding more strain to the so-called "special relationship" between the United States and Britain.